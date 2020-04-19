Thanks to its “One World: Together At Home”, Lady Gaga’s harvest 127.9 million of dollars

> “One World: Together At Home”: the little quack in the delivery of Angela (video)

127.9 million of dollars of promises of gifts : successful bet for Lady Gaga. In partnership with the Global movement Citizen who collaborates with WHO, the singer held a concert in a virtual and charitable support to the medical staff who fight tirelessly against the coronavirus. The benefits of multiple artists, which were broadcast on the web and on several tv channels around the world, have made it fly.

On social networks, the organizers of the event have announced pledges to the amount of 127.9 million dollars. The two hour concert was preceded by six other hours, which followed one another the testimonies of the medical world and the artists ‘ performances at the renowned less planetary. Among these artists, the Belgian Angela who has participated in the festival.

>By 1: 30 benefit concert, David Guetta collects a colossal amount of donations (video)

The gifts, themselves, will be used to help various organizations involved in the management of the health crisis. In addition to the many musical performances, other public figures have participated in the initiative ” One World : Together At Home “. Among them, Idris Elba, Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, or Michelle Obama.

>The benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” in a few moments, and anecdotes of unusual (video)