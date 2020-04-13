that become the actors in the film ?

The Choir has known a phenomenal success in France upon its release in theaters, in 2004. With over 8.4 million tickets at the box office and two-time César (Best music and Best sound), it is now one of the most emblematic works of the film heritage French. The film tells the story of a music teacher without a job, played by Gérard Jugnot, agrees to become a supervisor in a boarding school of young boys. Soon, he will introduce young people to his passion, the music and the singing. It is therefore, by its soundtrack as intoxicating as the film has first marked the spirits, right down the other side of the ocean. He has also been nominated for the Oscars in 2005 in the category Best foreign language film and Best original song for the title “See your way”. It will win in the end, none of the statuettes.

Pépinot, Corbin, Peter, what became of the children in the film?

In contrast, the song of Bruno was going down has received a fitting reward! In fact, it has been taken over by the star of R’n’b Beyonce Knowles, at the opening of the ceremony. It is what it is. Monday 13 April 2020, at 14H, France 2 chose to rebroadcast the work by Christophe Barratier. This should soothe the hearts of the French confined. The opportunity for us to come back on the young stars without whom this work would not have been able to exist, the little singers of the choir who, today, have become large.

Everyone remembers particularly of Jean-Baptiste Maunier, alias Pierre Morhange, who had been widely publicized after the release of the film. Acclaimed for his beautiful voice tinny, the young man has released two albums and joined the troupe Enfoirés for the 2013 edition. Age now 29 years old, he played on stage alongside Pierre Palmade and Victoria Abril in the room of boulevard Paprika. He is dad of a small Ezra, born of his union with Leah Arnezeder.

On their side, Maxence Perrin, alias Pépinot, and Thomas Blumenthal, who played the role of Corbin, were

