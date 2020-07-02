That becomes the main model Karen Mulder ?

It was one of the greatest models of the decade of 1990. With Cindy Crawford or Claudia Schiffer, Karen Mulder is a legend in the modeling. Posing regularly on the cover of magazines, she has also participated in many of the commercials (Calvin Klein, Celine, Chloe, Christian Dior…). However, behind the brightness of an ephemeral glory, the ancient icon of 50 years has experienced a existence disorder, marked by numerous scandals. After retiring in the year 2000 in just 30 years of age, the former muse of Thierry Mugler, now the mother of a little Anna was born in 2006, has had to face great trials in his personal life.

In 2001, the former model of Dutch origin complaint for rape. A couple of days after a visit to the police station, Karen Mulder testified at the emission Thierry Ardisson Tout le monde en parle. Then, she claims to have been raped by her father, but also by the owners of a modeling agency, as well as of important personalities, and even a “crowned head” (Albert II of Monaco). The ex-model also refers to a political plot and a police officer. Both the producer of the program decides not to issue at that time.

Foray into music

After this episode called paranoid by the applicant, Karen Mulder spends five months in a psychiatric clinic to treat their disorders, and depression. At its output, the supermodel is a foray into the world of music, with the resumption of the title

Find this article at the GALA“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article at the GALA

Vanessa Paradis : the bounce annoying in the case of Johnny Depp-Amber heard

That is Damien Tison, the new recruits of a bargain ?

Meghan and Harry have learned from their mistakes”: that they promise not to do it

The revenge in le Touquet : Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron warned against

Harry pays tribute to the memory of Diana : this moving video

“data-reactid=”24″>Vanessa Paradis : the bounce annoying in the case of Johnny Depp-Amber heard

That is Damien Tison, the new recruits of a bargain ?

Meghan and Harry have learned from their mistakes”: that they promise not to do it

The revenge in le Touquet : Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron warned against

Harry pays tribute to the memory of Diana : this moving video