that by which the scandal arrives

In his new film, she denounces a great patron of the press phallocrate. In life also she is not afraid of anything.

“My weaknesses, confided to me-it are more interesting than my strength. There is nothing more powerful than a vulnerable woman. “She has the shoulders of a swimmer, but crumples like tissue paper. Her mother, Gerda, whom she worships more than anything, has taught him that self-esteem is more important than beauty. Charlize Theron no excuse not to be a woman and not trying to please at any price. The star ensures and assumes everything she does. Errors like the rest. Since always, she knows that she can rely only on itself. Well right in her boots, she held tight to the steering wheel of his life and refuses to be at the mercy of men.

Charlize Theron is a survivor

Single girl high in Benoni, in a farm near Johannesburg, she grew up in South Africa during the apartheid era. Between political conflicts and emotional, loving mother and alcoholic father, she has only one friend… a goat. Charlize Theron is a survivor, both literally and figuratively. It was 15 years ago, in June 1991, when his father, Charles, arrived, in his usual, dead-drunk. He seized a weapon, or threatens, screaming to kill her and her mother. The latter takes a rifle and goes down, without warning. Self-defence : there will be no prosecution. If the actress doesn’t want its existence to be reduced to this event, this tragic night it sticks to the skin like a tattoo.

The beginnings are difficult. She dreams of becoming a ballet dancer but, just a few months after having joined the Joffrey Ballet School in New York, a knee injury, the fact give up. Other dreams in mind, 300 dollars in his pocket, she left for Los Angeles with a one-way trip. An agent models the note trying to make a scandal in a bank and gives him his card. The rest is part of the legend. She is beautiful and she knows it. Ask or turn naked has never been a problem. Steeped in contradictions, unpredictable, Charlize Theron made the choice of career, singular, and often with characters borderline. In 2004, she won the Oscar with ” Monster “. She plays the role of Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute from Daytona Beach became a serial killer who is destroyed by his past. It has not hesitated to disfigure and to take 15 kilos. It will take a further 20, fourteen years later, for ” Tully “, from Jason Reitman. In ” Mad Max : Fury Road “, the western punk of George Miller, she played the empress Furiosa, shaved head, amputated an arm. But what she loves above all, the more that play, it is the telling of stories. Of real stories. Those of his country, for example. Nelson Mandela, she considers her grand-father, will not cease to thank him for helping to put South Africa on the map.

Sean Penn, the great love of Charlize Theron

Rather discreet, she admitted to me one day you have found true love with Sean Penn. “Sean inspires me and pushes me every day to be a better person. I am a woman filled. “The man is engaged to him, also, everything she loves. But their eighteen months of wild passion will not survive his infidelities. He directed her in ” The Last Face “. “A dream,” she said. But that will soon turn into ” nightmare “. The movie or their relationship ? No answer. She has sworn never to marry until homosexuals have the same rights as straight people. At least in the United States. Activist, she founded, in 2007, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), to combat hiv / aids and sexual violence in Africa. For her, the adoption of a child has never been a stopgap but a first choice. When she meets her folder, her mother found a letter she had written at the age of 8 years old : she asked him to take her to an orphanage to find a little sister. In 2012, she adopts a child, Jackson, now 8 years old, who, the actress has revealed publicly last year, became transgender. Three years later, it is moving to August, 4 years. Both born in South Africa. “My children,” she said, are what they are. This is not up to me to decide what they want to become. “The end of history. Charlize Theron isn’t perfect, she knows, but she does her best, and her heart now only beats for her daughters. She could never have imagined, she said, to be able to give so much love.

To support ambitious projects, she created her own production company, Denver and Delilah, and fights for the women are no longer at the mercy of a system directed solely by men. “Yes, I am a feminist, but being a feminist does not mean that one hates men, it simply means : equal pay for equal work. “In 2015, it was already to renegotiate his contract for” The hunter and the queen of the ice ” in order to get the same salary as her co-star, Chris Hemsworth.

A year before the movement #MeToo, in full presidential campaign, begins the story Megyn Kelly, a former lawyer-turned-journalist and star of the chain’s conservative Fox News, which is the main support of the candidate Donald Trump. Without complacency, Megyn Kelly accuses the candidate for Trump to be a horrible misogynist. Under the pressure of the chain, the journalist is being forced to submit an apology. Mad, Trump humiliates him publicly on CNN. “There was, he said, of the blood that was coming out of his eyes. And she… ” He will be elected in 2016, the year in which the president of Fox News, Roger Ailes, is dismissed for sexual harassment.

For Charlize, interpret, Megyn Kelly is almost a duty

Torn between his ambition and his principles, Kelly has taken some time before responding. She ends up taking the risk of speaking, declaring publicly that she also, like the others, suffered the onslaught of his boss. The coup de grace will come from a former Miss America, Gretchen Carlson, another star of the string (played by Nicole Kidman), who is currently the Wings have dismissed because she had refused his advances. The all-powerful Wings had the power to crush anyone who opposes him. And, like Harvey Weinstein, he did not hesitate to climb the women against each other. This time, he was forced to resign. It is the revolt of the blondes. Women who have denounced these abuses knew very well that they risked big. Most of them have had the greatest difficulty to find work, but nothing has stopped. As for the Wings, he died at 77 years of age, a few months after his ouster, in his home in Florida.

For Charlize, interpret, Megyn Kelly is almost a duty. To accentuate its resemblance to the journalist, determined and ambitious as she is, she spends three hours each day in makeup. It is done to put a prosthesis on the nose, two rows of false eyelashes to add to the look, and are going to change the timbre of her voice.

Today, America has changed. The first “victims” of the movement #MeToo, but surely not the last, presenters, stars of the main tv channels hitherto indéboulonnables : Bill O’reilly (Fox News), Matt Lauer (NBC) and Charlie Rose, all accused of sexual harassment, and they fall like flies. A “sub-economy” underground sees the light of day, worth millions of dollars to silence those who would talk too much… in Hollywood, the ” coordinators of privacy “, as they are called, make their appearance. Their job : choreograph the scenes bare on the plates. As for Charlize Theron, already covered with awards, it has finally found its place in the world by breaking the law of silence. Strength : totally ignore what people think of it. Between yoga and thai boxing, it moves forward with the Story.