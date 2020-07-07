That candidate is going to inherit the Room ? The commercial court of Paris will present his trial on Wednesday, when the Wanted to have three stores

In the decision of which candidate is going to inherit the 830 points of sale of the signal. The latter has been placed under judicial management, at the request of its main shareholder, the group Vivarte, under the weight of a debt of approximately 300 million euros.

The Face has three shops. Two were found, respectively, in the commercial area of the street of Charity, in Saint-Germain-du-Puy (Halle aux clothing) and the route Vierzon, Saint-Doulchard (Halle aux clothing). A third store (clothing and footwear in Saint-Amand-Montrond). In November of 2015, while in the Challenge mode to Aubigny-sur-Nère closed permanently, the brand of The Hall, on the Edge of the Sologne in Vierzon, which depends on the same group, also dropped the curtain.

The group Beaumanoir, would be the best positioned for this recovery

The group Beaumanoir, owner of Cache Cache, Morgan, and Bonobo, it would be the best placed for the recovery, through the offering of the partial recovery of the activity under the sign of The Hall (and not as SAS with its debts), stores (330), which could keep its name. The group Beaumanoir has created for this Pegasus, a new society, and proposes, moreover, to resume thirty-six other stores that would be the mark of his concept of multi-brand Vib of the.

Chaussea, Besson, Super Shoes’34 (south of France),… are, also, some of the companies in the rows of the resumption of the activity of the points of The Room.