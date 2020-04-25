That contains the Tour Rider of JoJo Siwa?

JoJo Siwa’s tour rider is exactly what you’d expect from a pop star 16 years of age.

Taking its fans behind-the-scenes of his life on tour, the feeling of YouTube showed pictures of his stay in Australia, where she had assistants who would bring her cups of coffee very full while ensuring that all her outfits and accessories were as brilliant as possible.

And despite the fact that the teenager would have a value of approximately $ 10 million, it is too rich or too famous to dazzle the siena – finally – all.

JoJo has also shown a large table covered in goodies courtesy of craft services, most of which were specifically requested in the context of his rider. It included a spread equipped to satisfy your every desire imaginable: boards of cold cuts, trays of vegetables, salads, Caesar, “candle”, straw, vegetables, breads (several kinds, of course), a bowl of marshmallows, peanut butter and jelly cupcakes, several types of cookies, Lucky Charms and Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes, Goldfish, Ritz Crackers, and all types of fruit.

Oh, and his favorite part? Six plates and a quarter of chicken on a puree of potatoes and an ear of corn.

Fast forward after his concert, where Siwa has revealed that her own mother always helped to remove all of her hair accessories wacky. Cute, non? She jumped from the stage and directly into his tour bus, which was heading for a Elton John show.

“It has already begun. It has started 8 hours, so it’s been an hour and 15 hours, but we spoke to them about”, she said to the camera with enthusiasm. “They install seats on the side of the stage. Everything is ready for us to go there. They know that we arrive, so we’re ready to go!” It must be nice.

After the concert of Elton, JoJo made his way backstage, where she was able to “kiss the nose of a koala bear real and drape an anaconda giant around its neck. When in the Land Down Under, no?

