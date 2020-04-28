That day when Anna Kendrick has forgotten that she has played in “Twilight”

Do you remember the first role of Anna Kendrick at the cinema ? Don’t worry it not more ! “M*** ! I just remembered that I was in Twilight.” It is with this tweet hilarious, which has done much to respond to its fans, and that the actress of 33 years reminds us that she has actually played in the saga vampiresque just to celebrate its 10 years.

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2018

Maybe did you forgot the character of Jessica Stanley, the friend of human useful to clarify between all the fantastic creatures that populate the city hitherto unknown to Forks – and jealous of Bella. If the character appears only a few minutes in each film of the saga, they will be sufficient to reveal the young actress behind it Anna Kendrick now more known under the features of Beca in the trilogy “Pitch Perfect“. In 2009, she won a role at the side of George Clooney in “In the air“that earned him an oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role. Since then, she has become the actress, that Hollywood is hard ! This year, you have been able to see it in the film, warmly received by critics “The shadow of Emily“with Blake Lively as she turns already to many projects for years to come. You have not finished to hear about it… and she gives you an appointment on The A, this Monday, December 3 in “Mr. Wolff“! Related Post: Summary of the first of the after-show "The Masked Singer": "After the mask"

Another film notable in the career of the actress is “Mr. Wolff“the surprise success of 2016, of which the following is currently under construction. This thriller signed Gavin O’connor suspense intense gives you appointment in your meeting-VIP Monday, 3 December at 20: 30 on The A. Accountant to cognitive abilities out of the ordinary and suffering from autism, Christian Wolff, quarantine, solitary, works for several mafia-like organizations of international scope, which means only under the name “the Accountant”. Most of them are in the sights of the brigade, tasked with fighting crime in the ministry of Finance. In his head, Ray King has vowed to discover the identity of this mysterious book and puts it on the case as a new recruit, Marybeth Medina, analyst for the criminal record rather heavy. A follow 22: 40Jennifer Lopez faces a neighbor of increasingly pervasive in “A neighbour too perfect“, a film directed by Rob Cohen.