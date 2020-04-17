that door better sweater iconic?

To this day, the pull of Chris Evans in Knives Out has marked the history, and even happened in a galaxy far far away … where it was found and worn by the (true) star of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda. But who wears it best?

It is now everywhere: the pull white worn by Ransom Drysdalethe character of Chris Evans in Supper with Crime – Knives Out, has inspired a post on post, even on even and even a Sweater Challenge special.

But did you know that now, it also attracted the attention of another star of Disney?

During an interview with Esquire, the interpreter of Captain America found himself to comment on a photo featuring Baby Yodathe character liked most of The Mandalorian, wearing the sweater well-known (and a pair of AirPods, as a great fashionista that he is).

” And what have we then? Is this what it is Baby Yoda with … Air Buds? How they call it? Air Pods? Air Buds?“it begins Chrisand after that the investigators have clarified this little detail, go on to something else” And yes, he wears a sweater, which is really memorable. Memabile? Is that a word? Hard to say. This is not a simple word … okay, we’re done“.

So this is what the “original owner” of the sweater had to say, but what do you think? Who wears it best, Baby Yoda or Chris Evans? Let us know in the comments.