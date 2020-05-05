that door better the braids ?

It is a battle of high-flying, who is preparing for… That of Queen Rihanna and Queen Beyonce the best braids ?

Two of the stars of the planets, the two musical styles are quite distinct… And yet ! Which of Rihanna or Beyoncé wear the better the braids ? MCE TV to help you make your choice.

Rihanna and Beyoncé each have a style different. Yet, their outfits and hair styles often overlap !

Star of the year 2000, Huey owes a lot to Jay Z. In fact, it is the latter that has propelled the careers of Rihanna, when she was only 17 years old.

The young woman quickly imposed his style in the middle of the american pop, making it one of the stars of the most beloved icons in the world. In addition to his music, it is also through his style that the young woman is distinguished from the other.

Fan of fashion, the young woman does not hesitate to mix styles according to their desires ! Sometimes boyish, sometimes princess, sometimes braids… Rihanna has tried all of the haircuts possible. Look !

Rihanna vs. Beyoncé : who’s wearing the best braids ?

Beyoncé has nothing to envy to his girlfriend, Rihanna. Huge musical career, brand of lingerie, clothes, husband, talented…

Just like his girlfriend, Beyoncé is therefore distinguished by its style and elegance. There is only to see her posing for the red carpet of the biggest events to measure the impact of Queen B with the other.

Tall, slender and luscious, the wife of Jay Z has nothing to envy to anyone. And if there’s a detail on which its fans linger, it is his haircuts.

The Afro-American likes to surf trends and play with her hair. Rather short, kinky, curly or wavy, the singer, to the millions of records sold love hair and innovate.

On social networks, his fans are so of million to like his new prowess capillaries. Like Rihanna, whose each post generates an average of 4 to 8 million likes.

You will understand, therefore, it is difficult to settle for know which of Rihanna or Beyoncé are the best of the draids. We let you choose by yourself !

