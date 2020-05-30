That figure on the “Jackboys”, the new compilation of Travis Scott ?

The ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, the rapper texan Travis Scott, returns this year with a brand new project, a compilation called “Jackboys“. This disc of seven titles, meet some artists of the highest caliber, beginning with the young Spanish Rosalía, which accompanies Lil Baby on the remix of the song “Highest in the room“released in October 2019. Travis Scott also invites his two colleagues of the group Migos, Quavo and Offset on “Had Enough“. Young Thug is also the part on “Out West“and finally Gift Toliver on “What To Do ?“.

“Jackboys“is the first album of the musician on his own label, Cactus Jack label, a project which he had expressed on Twitter, before deleting his tweet. The last album from Travis Scott “Astroworld“, is released in 2018. In August 2019, has been aired a documentary, “Look Mom I Can Fly“which is repeated on the ascent of the musician and focuses on the period surrounding the release of this album.

This year, the rapper has also been heard on the album “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)“on the track “Power is Power“alongside The Weeknd, and SZA.