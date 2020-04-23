That got a 10 on Pitchfork ?

The scene is dark and heavy atmosphere. On the first floor of a house lost in the night, a locked door contains a room where a teenage girl comes to be tortured. An investigator specializing in crimes of sexual violence, as embodied by actress Gillian Anderson, say this sentence serious, piercing gaze : “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” (in French : “Go get the cup-bolt”). This scene from the police series british The Fall (2013 – 2016), which gives its name to the last album of the American Fiona Apple, released on April 17. A work just announced, that has changed the world of music – the highly respected music magazine Pitchfork granted the note legendary 10/10.

At the age of 42, Fiona Apple comes out only very little of his remains to Venice Beach. Only his morning walks with his dogs and give rhythm to their everyday lives. A life of a hermit that the containment has not come upset. However, this recent residency has allowed the singer to finish her first studio album for eight years. Released in 2012, The Idler Wheel was also ranked 3rd on the Billboard Album Chart and received a Grammy nomination for best alternative music album. In fact, since the release of his first album, Tidal in 1996, Fiona Apple was then only 19 years –, each of its disks is a phenomenon. Tidal, work broken and disordered, that evokes the rape that the musician has suffered for twelve years, is certified triple-Platinum in the United States and earned him a Grammy Award for Best vocal performance female in the category of Rock. Over twenty years later, what is left of the theatrics and the rage of the young prodigy ?

The diy to the music

Recorded alongside the quiet shores of Venice Beachthe album Fetch the Bolt Cutters do not, however, made soft waves. In this cd, the sound raw and percussive, Fiona Apple reinvests his own home, used as an instrument in its own right. The kitchen first, where you type on the pans. And then the walls on which it strikes. The ground, which one is dragging. Even the barking of dogs find their place on the title Fetch the Bolt Cutters – they are at least five to be credited : Mercy, Maddie, Leo, Little, and Alfie.

However, it must not be confused with isolation and loneliness. Fetch the Bolt Cuttersif it is uncompromisingly introspective, is not so far a drive alone. Fiona Apple is surrounded by several musicians and friends, including the thresher, Amy Aileen Wood, bassist Sebastian Steinberg and the singer Davíd Garza, who reveals to the New Yorker that the American wanted to “start from the ground up”. “For she, the earth, it is the rhythm”. Even model Cara Delevingne has invited her on the album of his long time friend. Barking is a mixture of murmurs and whispers, clapping hands… A symbiosis that makes this new album a work lively, even exhilarating.