That is actually Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark ?

Born April 15, 1997 in England, Maisie Williams is the youngest of a family of 4 children. Passionate song and dance, she studies with Susan Hill’s School of Dance.

In 2005, she spent a first audition for a role in the second pane Nanny McPheebut it is not selected. Five years later, she auditioned for the role of Arya Stark in the series Game of Thronesin London. The young actress spends several hearings, and screenwriter David Benioff verifies that it has read the books of George R. R Martin of which the series is adapted. After two months of waiting, Maisie Williams is finally selected. Studious, she has even learned to use the weapons of the left hand, to become one with his character.

On August 7, 2019, we will find it again in a highly anticipated film of fans of the universe X-Men : The New Mutants. Saga where also plays her sister on the screen, Sophie Turner.

Maisie Williams, the talented

To a standing ovation by the audience and the fans of the series, she won the 2012 Portal Awards for best young actress, and the Teen Award for best british actress in 2013. The undeniable success of the series is the springboard to the actress, who subsequently won roles in several films : The Olympic Ticket Scalper, Up on the roof and The Falling.

Next to her career as an actress, in 2015, Maisie Williams launches his own Youtube channel : Random moments of madness with Maisie Williams (“A few moments of madness with Maisie Williams” in French). “I have a lot of friends who are on YouTube and I find what they do really, really interesting. So I was thinking of doing the same thing“”she explains.

Maisie Williams, his friends, his loves

On the personal front, Maisie Williams has a sincere friendship with Sophie Turner, interpreter of Sansa Stark, sister to Arya Stark, in Game of Thrones. After being encountered during the course of the castings, the two girls were immediately hooked. Today very friendly, they even call Mophie (contraction of Maisie and Sophie). Sophie Turner, who married the singer Joe Jonas on the 1st of may, and has planned a second wedding ceremony this summer in France, so naturally thought of his sister-in screen to be her bridesmaid.

Side heart, Maisie Williams has formalized his relationship with Ollie Jackson in July 2017, on the occasion of the premiere of season 7 Game Of Thrones. The young man would share his life for more than two years. “He is not famous, I met him at the school. And now, this is my little-buddy (…) I’m not going to all these nights. I don’t meet the other young actors. I think I like just normal people“.

Maisie Williams, philanthropist, and feminist

And more to be someone of simple, Maisie Williams also helps the poor. Recently, the young actress was one of the guests of the charity event held for the benefit of the association NSPCC, which defends the rights of children in the world. She was able to help raise thousands of dollars.

A strong character well soaked, Maisie Williams has not failed to put in its place the tabloid Daily Mail, who was offered a blanket sexist to the event. Highlighting the outfit (and topless) actress, rather than the cause supported by the event, Maisie Williams, armed with a tweet, don’t be shy to give them a lesson of titration : “Alternative : Maisie Williams actress Game of Thrones, helps to raise thousands of dollars at a masked ball summer for @NSPCC“.

Decidedly radical in its vision of feminism (such as when she accuses Emma Watson to make the “feminism of rich country,” in an interview with the Guardian dated 12 December 2014), star Game Of Thrones explains Entertainment Weeklyin an interview dating back to April 5, 2016, that feminism should be trivialized, inherent to human beings.

It is either a normal person or a person sexist. The labels are for the wrong people

To do so, she offers to stop to affix to people committed to the rights of women and of the equal label “feminist“and in exchange consider the “gender-based“those who are not. It is being said.

