That is Bianca Butti, the girlfriend of Amber heard ? – Gala – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

Anaïs MONK
|
Wednesday, July 8 2020 16: 07
– Updated Wednesday, July 8 2020 16: 57
It is not determined that Amber heard arrived at the royal courts of justice in London, Tuesday, July 8, to give testimony of the bar against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. A true test for the young woman who accused the actor of domestic violence. Therefore, it is quite natural that their family members made the trip to support it. In addition to his sister, Whitney, is on all of his girlfriend Bianca Butti, 38 years of age, that has captured the attention of journalists. And for a good reason, that the two women are very discreet in their relationship.
If Amber heard had never hidden the fact of being bisexual, this is only the 12 of January last that his fans will find the face of the new woman of his heart when photographers surprise kiss at the exit of a hotel in California. Unknown to the general public, Bianca Butti, a decorator-scenographer by profession, is not the kind of run to One of the magazines. Diagnosed with cancer five years ago, she fights daily against the disease.
In the account of Instagram Bianca Butti Beats, the young man tells the story of each day in their fight against the disease. In march 2019, it was revealed that a new tumor had been detected in her right breast. A diagnosis fell three years after a first remission and that he was so upset. Refusing to submit his body to the sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Bianca Butti has on this occasion opted for an alternative treatment, including of “the vitamin C in high doses, a procedure known as cryoablation (where the tumor is frozen)” but also, among others, acupuncture, treatments and oxygenation therapies ” emotional “. Or Amber heard, or she, have not been expressed to this day in their romance, but according to the support they are showing towards the other side of the trials of life, the two young women seem to be very romantic.
SOURCE: https://www.w24news.com
