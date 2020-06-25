That is “Defending Jacob”, the new series of Apple TV+ ?

The ideal family exists-is not it ? In the elegant suburb of Boston, where half of the heads of the family are lawyers, Andrew Steven Barber (Chris Evans alias ” Captain America “) is a well-respected man. Deputy prosecutor of the city, is married to Laurie (Michelle Dockery, the magnetism of the Virgin Mary of ” Downtown Abbey “), which flourishes in an association for disadvantaged children. They are a model family, without history, completed by his son Jacob (”jaeden Martell, discovered in the ominous” It “) is a teen like any other : school, social networks and dodo. In the press clipping, which reads a lawyer in the face of Andrew, one sentence summarizes the Barber : “They were a happy family. And if there was anything very remarkable in them, that was it.” This happiness darling will melt your eyes after the discovery, in the park of 26 acres of Cold Spring in the body of Ben Lifkin, a school friend of Jacob.

Andy is in charge of the investigation, but is soon disqualified because it overwhelms your child : a knife similar to the one that killed Ben is in his night table. And what is more important, we discover that it has a mobile, Ben harassed him. While he is going to try to delete from your child (” Defense of Jacob “, the title of the series), the assistant of the attorney discovers some of the secrets that we sow the seeds of doubt. Cornered and under pressure, who is torn between his duty to defend justice and his unconditional love of the father.

In this cruel dilemma, adds the popular vengeance which takes the form of a press-invasive, that the strength of the family, pending trial, to be isolated from the rest of society. Jacob has to leave school and study at home, his mother Laurie can’t sit on your association and Andy struggles alone to find the killer. He is aware that at the slightest false step, your child can go to jail.

© Apple TV+

Treated as an adult at the age of 14

The State of Massachusetts is particularly strict on this point. “The law is only a teenager of 14 years of age, accused of murder should be tried as an adult”, says the lawyer, Jacob (excellent Cherry Jones). This banishment from the society of a whole family is quite good : house of tagged, the friends that give back. But above all, and here is where lies the real challenge of the series, the private sphere explodes. Andy is willing to die for his son. While the mother seems to be more invaded by doubt. And if Jacob was guilty ?

Little, remember, it was not an easy child. “You refused to see the problems,” she said to her husband, who responds : “he was a normal child, with the common problems.” This doubt, throughout the eight episodes, is taken care of by consultations with a psychologist specializing in the research of the ” killer gene “. Jacob had inherited from his grandfather, a killer is rotting in jail as a result of the murder of a young man of thirty years ? Jacob is a monster ?

Without a doubt, the character of Jacob has the gift of cultivating the ambiguity. One day, he proclaimed his innocence, the next day, he invents a nickname and publish on the network a story in the form of a confession. There are similarities with the French film” The girl with the bracelet “Stéphane Demoustier launched the past month of February. The story of a young 19-year-old girl charged with the murder of his best friend. This feature captivating sondait divinely well the difficulties of a family to live with an event and the mechanisms of the judicial institution. As in “Defending Jacob,” the incomprehension of the parents to deal with his son, become an enigma, breaking the screen. The unfathomable mystery of adolescence !

An atmosphere worthy of a thriller scandinavian

Created and written by Mark Bomback (” The Planet of the apes “, ” Divergent “, ” Wolverine “) and carried out by the Norwegian Morten Tyldum (” the Game of Imitation “), this series of 8 episode turns out to be a thriller with both legal and psychological that has the viewer with its dense atmosphere is haunting, worthy of the best scandinavian sagas, precisely, as “The Killing” and ” Millennium “.

A polar cold tones of blue, adapted from the homonymous novel by William Landay, and carried by excellent actors. Chris Evans (in the front for the first time in a series that also is a producer) is impeccable in father courage, and Michelle Dockery perfect mother tormented. The prize goes to’jaeden Martell, who gives the character of the son of the enigmatic presence and a mysterious, phlegmatic and reserved. Breathless end-to-end.