That is Ellie Goldstein, the mannequin with a disability employed by Gucci ?

If the luxury brands regularly call Gigi and Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner for their campaigns, Gucci has made things right by offering the services of Ellie Goldstein, a young model came from trisomy 21.

His disability has not been an obstacle to achieving your dream ! From the top of its 18 years, Ellie Goldstein is a publishing house of Gucci Beauty in order to highlight their new mascara, called The Dark ! A consecration for the young woman reached of trisomy 21, which is signed within a british agency dedicated to talent with disabilities, Zebedee Management. If the luxury brand has released a casting call on Instagram, in collaboration with Vogue Italy, which is his surprise that Ellie Goldstein discovered that she had won the contest. Prior to this, the pretty brunette had already lent its traits to the brands, Nike and Superdrug.

The head of the agency of models, Laura Johnson now you want more models with disabilities to be hired by the brands’Ellie is a wonderful person, both inside and outside. Lights up a room when she enters and this is from someone who is very professional. We hope that all the marks take an example, and that the inclusion of models with disabilities to become the standard of today.“In fact, only 0.06% of the ads have to appeal to them : “Brands can no longer say that “the public does not want to see” models with disabilities at the time of the post Instagram shows just the opposite !“

“People should give us a chance”

Asked about the collaboration, it is with great enthusiasm that the young model told the british version of the magazine Vogue : “It is awesome and great for being in the campaign of Gucci Beauty. I feel proud of myself, especially to have been chosen to do this. When I look at the photos, I’m happy, and all the like and comments on social networks overwhelmed me.“Engaged, she continues : “The representation is very important to me. Let the world see that everyone can be a model or actor, even with a disability. When people realize that I can talk to and have a good temperament, that are different to me and smile. We need more positivity and that people should give it a chance and not be so stupid.“If this is your biggest contract to date, Ellie Goldstein would like to make the cover of Vogue and working for other big brands. The call starts…

