that is Mowalola Ogunlesi, the new head of design?

So fluid rampant, inspired by the night in london and its roots nigériannes, leather, tie-dye, cut-outs are sexy and the cyber-punk, this is the tasty cocktail that is the collections of Mowalola Ogulensi. It is in January 2019, and 2020, on the occasion of the Week of the Fashion of man of London, under the aegis of the business incubator of young Fashion talent from the East, she has her first fashion show, after which, Naomi Campbell, Solange, and Steve Lacy’s request to carry his designs incurred. More recently, this is the clan Kardashian-West, which is shown as a total look Mowalola Ogunlesi for father’s day. A golden ticket well deserved for a young talent who has not finished surprise us.