That is Nicola Peltz, the girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham ?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, announced three days of their participation. But in reality, that is the future of the daughter-in-law of David and Victoria Beckham ?

Nicola Peltz is a name that resounds in the tabloids for several years. The 11 of July of 2020, this young man of 25 years has confirmed this status by announcing with great fanfare its commitment with the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn (age 21). In a relationship of eight months, the lovebirds celebrated their engagement just two weeks before the official event on social networks. Brooklyn Beckham reportedly spent up to $ 250,000 to deliver the ring of your dreams to be his bride. One thing is for sure, these commitments have been widely adopted by David and Victoria Beckham, who seems delighted with the idea of hosting Nicola Peltz in your family.

A rich heiress

And there is of what : Nicola, which by the way is known to be the actress and model (she had made her debut in brown in “The Last airbender” in 2010 and then reappear transformed as a blonde in “Transformers : age of extinction” four years later), it is a big family. His father is a business man and an american investor Nelson Peltz (78 years), a “self-made man” who has made a fortune with the launch of a frozen food business. He had sold his business in the 1980s by a good sum, and the periodic monitoring of this scheme to increase their profits. Today, it is, among others, at the head of the company to Trian Fund Management, an investment management company. His personal fortune is estimated at $ 1.8 billion, according to “Forbes“.

The youngest girl of her siblings

Near long-standing, Donald Trump, and even present in the address book of Jeffrey Epstein, according to the “Daily Mail“Nelson Peltz has had two older children from a previous marriage, before having the other eight with his current wife, Claudia (65 years of age, née Heffner), a former model whom he married in 1985. Ten heirs of today between the ages of 54 to 17. Nicola Peltz is so after a large family and is the youngest girl of her siblings. She has a sister and six brothers and sisters born of the same parents, and is very close to his younger brother, Will Peltz (34 years old), also an actor and model.

Humiliated by Anwar Hadid

Side private life, Nicola Peltz had been there once to Justin Bieber in 2016.

Justin Bieber”s some new ones from the company! He and Nicola Peltz are having to sleep outside of the house: https://t.co/tJiHRFiBq8 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 23, 2016

But this is mostly for her romance with Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella, whom she had noticed between the years 2017 and 2018. A romance that is abruptly stopped when the girl had been seen kissing Kendall Jenner. The cold water shower before the lightning and the commitment with Brooklyn Beckham. In addition, the wedding is planned for soon : according to the rumors spread by the “Daily Mail“the young couple to pass the ring finger in the summer of 2021, in the course of two ceremonies, one in the United Kingdom and the united States…