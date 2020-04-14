That is Quibi, the new streaming platform dedicated to the mobile ?

After months of teasing, a first controversy, over a billion dollars raised and a shareholding founder of reinforced concrete, Quibi, the platform programs short video filmed and produced specifically for smartphones, has finally opened it a few days ago.

Recall that Quibi is born under good auspices, since the platform was created in August 2018 by Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, and it is led by Meg Whitman, formerly very influential CEO of Hewlett-Packard Enterprises. In 2018, two years before its launch, the company has raised US $ 1 billion of financing from 11 investors and major Hollywood studios, including The Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal, Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, Liberty Global, Viacom, CBS, and Alibaba Group. This gives an idea of the confidence in this new product, its ability to generate very quickly a strong passion and cash, and secondarily the influence of Katzenberg and the extent of his network, because he has likely had some calls to raise that money.

A power of fire that has not been avoided at Quibi a first trial prior to its launch, the startup being accused of theft of technology by another company that specializes in interactive video.

Quibi wants to make its place between Netflix and Tiktok

Quibi can be seen as a cross between TikTok and Netflix, even if the comparison is not quite accurate. Let’s say that TikTok, Quibi includes some features, such as the fact that it is a service of short videos and meant to be consumed preferably in a vertical format in any situation, as soon as it was a few minutes ahead (for example in public transport or in a waiting room). But the similarity stops there, because on Quibi, not content generated by users, but programs home, like Netflix, then. Because in Quibi, if the technology is of course important, it is above all the catalogue of contents in the course of constitution that makes the difference, and Hollywood obliges.

The fundamental characteristic of Quibi is its availability in a format that is exclusively mobile. The service is not available on television sets or on other screens, but only on smartphones. And most importantly, the platform will only offer short programs, between 4 and 10 minutes maximum, it will be possible to watch either in portrait format or in landscape format, the image adapts automatically to the way you look, a little picture of a web site responsive, including the content format according to the space available on the screen.

Rates of Quibi, with or without pub

Even if the programs are for the moment only in English with subtitles in a choice of English or Spanish, the application Quibi is available on the Apple Store and the Play Store in many countries, including France. So we downloaded to test the service. The subscription in France is 8,99 euros per month but Quibi offers a free introductory offer for 3 months. Monthly payments are then invoiced in purchasing InApp directly by Apple or Google in the image of Netflix or Apple TV+. To be complete, please note that the price in the u.s. is of 4.99 dollars with advertising and 7,99 dollars without any publicity, and that Quibi offers no formula free outside of the 90-day test launch.

Interface Quibi : easy as pie

As one might expect with this kind of application, richly endowed, the quality of the user interface and the browsing experience are among the best currently. It is beautiful, understated, and one is surprised by the counting of the presentation. Like what we can have very large resources and do something very simple, even minimalist. The navigation is segmented in 4 icons at the bottom of the screen : For You ” (tab by default, home screen), Browse, Following, and Downloads. The app also features a built-in search engine, but surprisingly there are no classification by category. Everything is fluid and very ” appetizing “, which means that we want to devour the contents as soon as you have a few minutes. From this point of view the promise has been kept.

On the side of the sub-titles, if you select (English or Spanish) in a program, they are enabled by default with the same settings in all other programs. Practice.

One of the characteristics of Quibi – mobile forces – is the ability to watch the programs in vertical mode (portrait) or horizontal (landscape). A promise is also required and that is done in a perfect fluidity, without a break (in any case on iOS, not tested on Android), but it raises nevertheless a problem of size : when you switch to portrait, depending on the scene, the focus is centered in a close-up of the main character, to the exclusion of the rest of the scene. In short, in portrait mode you are depriving yourself of two-thirds of a scene. In the field, Quibi has not found a miracle solution.

See this video of the screen to understand (as with all the other apps for streaming, it is not possible to make screenshots during the broadcast of the programmes, thanks to the rightholders and their paranoia is absurd.)

Finally, be aware that in his mantra “mobile only” Quibi does not offer any solution to stream content from outside of the smartphone on which you look at it. No possibility of caster on a tv with Chromecast or AirPlay. A choice which, in these times of confinement may be prove to be rather reductive, since the use of public transport is for the moment greatly reduced. Therefore, do not intend to use Quibi to launch a show to watch on the family television.

Content

Quibi has been launched with 50 shows, and others will follow in the weeks and months to come, until you reach a body of more than 8,500 episodes of content before the end of the year.

The programs of Quibi, therefore, are very short, between 4 and 10 minutes. For each episode of each program it is possible, before launching it, to have access to his cast, a summary, a trailer of 30 seconds and the duration of the episode. The sound of the trailers is automatically on mute, and it must be activated by touching the order of his smartphone. Side programs, Quibi offers a catalog varied enough drama, quizzes, documentaries (on LeBron James for example), comedies and even – this is one of its specificities – a daily newspaper of NBC. Another feature is that Quibi called ” films, chapters “, as The most dangerous game, and to Survive, a thriller with the former star of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner. By offering this type of cutting, Quibi is puts a little overhang with its promise of content short, specifically written for this format, since it is in fact film of a typical duration, which have only been cut in episodes of 10 minutes.

If the contents are varied, they are still lacking a bit of density, and does not allow for the time the binge watching since the episodes of some series are distilled to a daily rhythm. An amazing array for short formats, we enchainerait happy to a great series. On the other hand, the content are for the moment very us-focused and will be a little difficult to arouse the interest of this side of the Atlantic.

In summary

Quibi is an application and a platform well-born and promising, with a skin sexy, who does not lack attractions… as long as it is free. The question now is whether the curiosity of the day of the launch, which has generated 300,000 downloads in the USA and Canada will continue into the time, and if people will be willing to pay between € 5 and € 9 per month for this service, in addition to all their other subscriptions. For comparison, recall that even when the application Disney+ had been downloaded over 4 million times in the same scope of consolidation. The challenge for Quibi will be to impose one’s will on a market very crowded and to convince the public at large that there is room for a paid app like Netflix providing content short video as Tiktok (which is free).