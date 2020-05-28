That is Solange Knowles, the sister in the shadow of Beyoncé? Actually Beyoncé

The little sister in the footsteps of Queen B

Born in 1986, five years after Beyoncé, Solange follows, like his sister, an art education. Classical ballet, jazz, tap and modern dance allow him to take the place of an extra on one of the tours of Destiny’s Child, the group of its sister. When she did that 15 years ago, his manager father allows him to record a title in a duet with Destiny’s Child, which will give him the opportunity to record other duets with artists such as Kelly Rowland or Kendrick Lamar.

Solange, the sister in the shadows

Be the little sister of a prodigy and a business woman like Beyoncé should not be obvious.

Nearly ten years have passed since its first concert in France to promote her first album “Sol Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams”. Solange is still not the desired success, and even less the global success of its predecessor. It takes more than that to mar their relationship, as the two sisters Knowles still very united!