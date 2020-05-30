That is the best Chris Hollywood ? Tarantino has decided

The debate rages on the social networks. Between Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine or Chris Pratt : who will be voted the best Chris Hollywood ?

A debate is insoluble, as these four Chris are like our children : we love them all the same. Popular both for their talent, their plastic advantageous, their reputation nice guy and their ability to slip into the skin of characters who are very different, the tie would be a good task is a thankless one.

Rotten Tomatoes has taken the thing very seriously, applying a method to the quasi-scientific attempt to classify Captain America, Captain Kirk, Star-Lord and Thor.

They have not listened to their heart but rather their purpose by analyzing their scores respective to the box-office, their popularity on Rotten Tomatoe as well as the number of people they have rescued during the course of their careers to the screen. And the result of their calculation of the scholars is the following : Chris Hemsworth is the best of Chris Hollywood.

Recently, another voice was raised to try to end the debate once and for all. It is Quentin Tarantino who is fond of issuing tops of any kind. For him, there is no debate to be valid : the best of Chris is without any hesitation Chris Pine as it is also his favourite actor, while short, has he entrusted the microphone of the “Rewatchables Podcast”.

Another argument that has tipped the balance in favor of Chris Pine : his presence in the casting ofUnstoppable Tony Scott, who is one of the favorite films of Tarantino.

“What does that I love Unstoppableis that I am a huge fan of Chris Pine. For me, currently, among the actors of his generation, he is the best – at the time of this small group, of this time and all these guys. This is by far my favorite.”