that is the influenceuse favorite of Rihanna !

But who is Paola Locatelli, the young influenceuse which has been noted by Rihanna ? Here’s her portrait !

Paola Locatelli, for Paola there… The young woman is a influenceuse of which we hear so much about. But who is she really ? MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

More and moreinfluencers carton on the platform Instagram. In this long list, there is very certainly beautiful Paola Locatelli !

The pretty brunette has been able to differentiate his personality funny, and his physical dream. His green eyes sparkle constantly. And its small curly bring a touch of the exotic !

It also has a very good circle of friends ! In fact, it is very close to the young Clara Marz, of Sulivan Gwed or Sundy Jules. Two influential individuals on social networks.

But Paola Locatelli is also known for its close relationship with Rihanna. It is the small favourite of the great artist ! And the young woman is very proud !

As a reminder, this little lady is udo young Youtubeuse become famous in 2015 thanks to the videos lifestyle out with his friends.

But not only that ! She also shares storytimes, challenges and sequences that make laugh the new generation.

What pleases the most ? Its natural and its way to be “without a filter” ! College students find themselves in it. So naturally, the number of subscribers has evolved ! Today, 1.5 million people follow her on Instagram.

Paola Locatelli : The head on the shoulders !

So much so that the host and producer of american Tyra Banks has even been highlighted on the social networks..

And for good reason ! Then she fell on a photo of a young teenshe was surprised by their resemblance.

Neither one, nor two, Tyra has shared his / her profile. A feed who has liked Rihanna ! The great international star the even considers as his little darling !

They met last year while Rihanna launched her shop, Fenty Beauty in Seoul, South Korea. As influenceuse, Paola Locatelli was so been invited.

Huey quickly acknowledged :” Wait… is that what you are Paola? It is not true, what are you doing here? It is so great! ” And then she made him a big hug ! A unforgettable moment for the young woman !

Since then, Rihanna follows on Instagram. And vis-versa ! The interpreter of Monster had to be charmed by its origins. Like her, Paola Locatelli is as a native of Cape Verde.

But it still holds the head on the shoulders ! Despite his success on the social platforms, it has thus continued its studies. With the approach of the tray 2020, his education was impacted by the health crisis. But she remains very positive.

