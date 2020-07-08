That is the Love of Life, the new rom com’ for see in OCS ? (critical)

Much more original in the way at the bottom, this little series on the love of Anna Kendrick alternates between the environment and the is not terrible.

Official broadcaster of the HBO series in France, OCS seems to be well on his way to retrieve the series of the streaming platform, HBO-Max, launched in the spring of the Atlantic. Like Netflix or Amazon, which develops in effect to the original series, and exclusive to its subscribers and is in OCS must be found in the united states. To start with The Love Of Lifea nice little romantic comedy led by Anna Kendrickthat comes this Thursday at the Hexagon.

The star of Twilight and Perfect Pitch embodies Darby, a young new Yorker in the twenties, who loves art, lives in roomie with his best friend, a little dippy, and is connected to the relationship more or less serious. In each episode, The Love Of Life tell a new love story of Darby, which begins as a fairy tale and ends up hopelessly broken heart.

An original concept and very effective, as each episode of the romantic life of the young heroine comes in the form of a short story (about 30 minutes), with a beginning, a middle, and an end. A fun way to address the rom com’, which gives a maximum of pace to the series. The other side of the coin is that all the episodes do not present the same interest. The Love Of Life is suddenly uneven, and if some teutonic look with pleasure, others are much more difficult. The lack of dialogue a little flat, with a heroine too bland (althoughAnna Kendrick not without charm) and a voice more unbearable, that debits duration of episodes of a litany of platitudes about the love of life. Snapshot of a worrying nothings, supposed to narrate the journey tumultuous of the lovely Darby through the dark labyrinth of romantic the Big Apple.

Is that, in the end, The Love Of Life out with the honors, playing the card of the small series comfortable, that speaks, first and foremost to a female audience, that will be easier to recognize in Darby. It should be noted that HBO Max has already ordered a season 2, and as The Love Of Life has been thought of as an anthology, this sequel to that describes, step-by-step, another love of the life of a different character.