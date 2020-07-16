That is “The Old Guard”, the movie Netflix with Charlize Theron and Matthias Schoenaerts ?

With Charlize Theron and Matthias Schoenaerts as stars, “The Old Guard”, on Netflix, is proving to be an action movie pleasant to follow, on the (distant) traces the eternal of “Highlander”.

It seems, according to Pierre Desproges, that eternity is a long time. Especially towards the end. The warrior Andromache, the Scythe, known as Andy, as portrayed by Charlize Theron in “The Old Guard”, the new movie Netflix, knows something. It’s been so long centuries that she is fighting on earth that it has forgotten the exact number. With three other warriors immortals, she works in the shadows to fight the Evil. In 2020, they have a lot of work to do! Fortunately for them, a new recruit (Dick Layne, noticed in “If Beale Street could talk”), a marine who has just been slaughtered before healing spontaneously, will soon strengthen their ranks. It is time, because at the time when big pharmaceutical companies making billions of d