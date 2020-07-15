That is “The Old Guard”, the movie Netflix with Charlize Theron and Matthias Schoenaerts?

With Charlize Theron and Matthias Schoenaerts as stars, ” The Old Guard “, on Netflix, is proving to be an action movie pleasant to follow, on the (distant) traces the eternal of ” Highlander “.

It seems, according to Pierre Desproges, that eternity is a long time. Especially towards the end. The warrior Andromache, the Scythe, known as Andy, as portrayed by Charlize Theron in” The Old Guard “the new film Netflixknows something. It’s been so long centuries that she is fighting on earth that it has forgotten the exact number. With three other warriors immortals, she works in the shadows to fight the Evil. In 2020, they have a lot of work to do ! Fortunately for them, a new recruit (Dick Layne, noticed in” If Beale Street could talk “), a marine who has just been slaughtered before healing spontaneously, will soon strengthen their ranks. It is time, because at the time when big pharmaceutical companies making billions of dollars thanks to their patents, human beings who heal all injuries in a two-time three movements, it excites the lusts thereof. Their next enemy, they will not have to look far. In fact, it was he who was after them…

Here is the speech of “The Old Guard” (” The old guard “), available for a few days on Netflix. The film has an additional interest for us, our fellow countryman Matthias Schoenaerts plays one of the warriors immortal, risen from the napoleonic wars. For all those who liked the first” Highlander “with Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, released in 1986, this film is not without mention a few : through the centuries, a few mortals out of their graves, doomed to walk the earth, waiting for an end that does not want to come. Except that here, instead of slapping on the head with blows of swords, our anti-zombies combine to make the well. And they die from their injuries, but to respond quickly

The navy Nile Freeman (Kiki Layne) during his first death. – © Netflix

The film, adapted from the comics by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, responds completely to the specifications of the genre : the action scenes are spectacular, well cared for by director Gina Prince-Bythewood. We do not get bored for a moment, and the end heralds the beginning of a saga attractive. With also a polling terrifying : if, being condemned to resurrect each time you died, you ended up locked in a cage at the bottom of the ocean, after how many decades of drowning would lose you the ball ?

Not everything is awesome so far, far away. Where the comics highlights of destinies broken by a fight to the end and regret eternal, where immortality becomes a curse, the movie Netflix insists more on the side of the boy scouts in search of BA of our guardian angels, without this being disturbing. While the COMIC is rather bloody and desperate, one is here in the manufactured product, without a lot of personality.

We also feel that the production has had to the heart to check off all the boxes on the politically correct, and even in the LGBT + friendly focusing a little heavily on the couple of warriors gay, played by Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. Former adversaries who are killing each other during the Crusades, they are in love for a thousand years and do not resist the pleasure of exchanging a passionate kiss in full fight. There was obviously no concern with it, but this addition seems forced and artificial, symptomatic of a film that wants to own him.

In the end, a film “mainstream” to the original script, the achievement is mastered, the interpretation of nickel, which is in no way revolutionary not the genre but not to merit by the gondola of negative reviews that you could read.