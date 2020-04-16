that is what has caused their break-up ?

It is the rupture that had shocked Hollywood ! A few years later, Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy were found on a live Instagram

This Sunday, April 12, a live performance has surprised internet users ! It is a communication between Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy !

Well, yes ! You’re not dreaming ! It is necessary to believe that the two big american stars are not cold. Therefore, they have shared a good time on the planet Instagram.

As strange as it may seem, Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy have even danced together to the music” Suavemente “Elvis Crespo.

The atmosphere was at its best ! So they have sung live in front of over 100,000 people. One thing is for sure ! They are good friends.

And yet ! A few years ago, Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy were in a relationship. So they have shared a beautiful idyll in the years 1999. A love exposed to the great day, which was a dream of the general public.

It must be said that their relationship began on a lightning strike. And for good reason ! While she was working on her first album” On The 6“, she fell nose to nose with the famous rapper and producer P. Diddy.

But their relationship will not last long ! In effect, everything is broken one evening in December. The two lovebirds were then a party with friends. Then they were suddenly the victims of a shooting.

An event traumatic that the couple was not able to endure. While the two stars have fled the police, there were three wounded.

Finally, the two celebrities have been caught up by the police. The sentence was irrevocable ! P. Diddy was charged for possession of weapons. And for attempted corruption on the witness. He faced 15 years in prison.

Jennifer Lopez has not had the same sentence. But she had spent the night in a prison cell. It was then followed by an interrogation of 14 hours.

But today, this story went by the wayside. JLo is very happy to marry Alex Rodriguez. The future spouses even confessed that they would invite all their ex-companions in their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dancing with Diddy and the fam, we Diddy’s live pic.twitter.com/Lr8heSXyxG — Edona (@EdonaGKrasniqi) April 12, 2020

