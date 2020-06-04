that makes the casting of the films now? – JAPANFM

Percy Jackson and the Olympians going to get a new casting when Disney + will make a new series based on the books by Rick Riordan. The first adaptations have started Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the thief of lightning was released in 2010. Percy Jackson: sea of monsters is released in 2013.

Lerman played Percy Jackson, the descendant of the Greek gods that took on a whole new adventure with his friends Annabeth (Daddario) and Grover (Jackson). Grover is the protector of the sartyr (half goat) Percy. All three have done so much since their adventures in the mythological. Here’s where you’ve seen it elsewhere.

Alexandra Daddario has a bit of everything after “Percy Jackson”

Before Percy Jackson, Daddario had mainly directed tv episodes and small parts in films. After the first film, she got arcs, multi-episode White collar and Parenthood, and more important roles in Pass Hall and Texas Chainsaw 3D. She played in the latter.

After the second film, she has landed a role juicy in True detective as the mistress unleashed Woody Harrelson. She did two great films with The Rock. San Andreas has been a success and it was great. Baywatch was a failure of comedy.

Daddario has titled several independent films such as the horror film We invoke the darkness and rom- Can you keep a secret. She is also part of the series CBS All Access Why women kill.

Brandon T. Jackson is associated with the legends of comedy after “Percy Jackson”

Before Percy Jackson, Jackson had stolen scenes in Tropic thunder as Alpa Chino. It is he who asked Robert Downey, Jr., “what do you mean, you people? “After the first Pecy Jackson film, he played the son of Martin Lawrence in Big Mommas: Like Father Like His.

After the second film, Jackson has won what should have been his big break: the head of a Flic Beverly Hills Television series. He played the nephew of Axel Foley and Eddie Murphy has played with the driver to pass the torch. CBS has not picked up the series. Murphy said in an interview with Playboy (via The Hollywood Reporter) is that CBS is waiting to see if it happens again in the show. Jackson is still, and has two other upcoming films, according to IMDB.

Logan Lerman has become a man of the first plan

When the first Percy Jackson is released, Lerman was in the running to replace Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. Lerman himself has confirmed these talks to Access Hollywood and MTV News, according to Digital Spy. Andrew Garfield got the role, and Lerman has then played D’artagnan in The three Musketeers.

The world of Charlie was the movie pivotal in the career of Lerman, the leading roles of drama major in Fury, Noah, the Indignation, The disappearance of Sidney Hall and The end of the sentence. There was still a Percy Jackson adventure along the way.

In 2020, Lerman has played in the face of the real Al Pacino in Hunters. Series streaming about a team of hunters nazi’s in the 70’s. Lerman is also Shirley, which will be released in June.