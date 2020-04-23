That Martinoli tell your psychiatrist what you threw away to my family

The Fans

Again the situation between Christian Martinoli and Miguel Herrera continues, and it is that weeks ago the narrator sports of TV Azteca confessed to what really happened that day in the airport of Philadelphia in 2015 . On this occasion, the technical director of America spoke about this new confrontation between the two of them, where it shows a posture quite quiet.

During a talk in the program Football to The Day with Willie González, Channel 6talked about his stance on the of the new declarations of Martinoli, ensuring that “Today it is once again fashionable, because he re-appointing this situation, which, it seems to me that it was in oblivion“.

In this way, the Louse he responded that “Tell your psychiatrist everything that we threw at my family. I reiterate to my job, because I’m a public person, of course I can criticize and I always go to endure ‘trancazos'”.

Also, Herrera mentions that the confrontation with Christian was a very serious error, since he was dismissed from the Mexican national team. However, justifies that the directive could have given it a second chance.

Herrera tells @WillieMty what you think of Martinoli ???? “For me it was in oblivion. I would remind him that before you go to the psychiatrist, you remember everything that you threw at my family. My work can criticize, but do not touch my family” ????#FutbolAlDía ⚽ pic.twitter.com/SFcQiKrUay — Multimedia Sports (@mmdeportesmx) April 23, 2020

“For me it was a very serious error. Cost Me the selection this decision because I was in a chair that is not to give those examples. I also touched a steering as it is Decio de María that he had not the strength to say I stand it, to me the game with Miguel. Had a lot of pressure and ended up giving in to the pressure that had”.

Finally, Louse pointed out that Christian Martinoli went back to resume the topic to “advertise” but asks the narrator to remember the statements prior to his fight in the united States. He also confesses that helped him be a better person.

“I learned a lot from that. Honestly I try to be a better personI am a dad proud, a sibling, proud, friend, and proud grandfather, and they are the things that you don’t want to leave to my people, to the people that follow me and see me, I about it to make decisions is silly. Andmy error happened and just let it go as well“.

