That night when Melania Trump was denied a kiss to Michael Jackson

A kiss, almost stolen. A few days before her husband rose to power, Melania Trump confided with an open heart in the columns of the site DuJour. During this exclusive interview, she was on her romantic relationship with Donald Trump, in which she crossed the road for the first time in 1998 at the Kit Kat Club, at a party hosted by Paolo Zampolli, founder of the modeling agency ID Models.

When she said “yes” the future american president at Mar-a-Lago, the mansion of billionaire located in Florida, the former top model has married a whole new life, made of encounters unheard. As this day when she found herself face to Michael Jackson, who attempted to kiss her. “I met Michael Jackson. It was here in New York at the hotel Pierre. He has called us, then we went to dinner. Just after the dinner, we were talking on the couch and my husband went in another room to discover works of art that someone wanted to show him. And Michael said to me: ‘Hey, when Trump comes back, let us embrace, for it is jealous! ‘I said : ‘no, no, No. But we were laughing so hard”, remembered Melania Trump from our colleagues.

Accused of pedophilia – suspicions revived by the documentary Leaving Neverland last march – the King of Pop was, moreover, a man to women. In march 2010, three security officers who have worked in the service of the singer died on 25 June 2009, returned to the life of their former client in the show Good Morning America. “Men know men, and we were enough together to know that he was a real man”, said Bill Whitfield before that Mike Garcia does renchérisse : “He wanted women like us. He had mistresses.” Bill Whitfield also described the intimate relations of the ex-husband of Lisa-Marie Presley and Debbie Rowe : “In the sedans that we had, there was a curtain which hid the back seat. You could not see, but hear what was going on. In good company, Michael Jackson was talking about, but did not exceed the limits of propriety… down-to-earth, he let himself go just a few kisses…”, prove it. A love for the fairer sex that has never left.

Credits photos : Bestimage