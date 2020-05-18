that risk does it after its cyber attack ?

That risk is the singer Nicki Minaj after having been a victim of hacking ? It gives you more details on this case.

That risk really Nicki Minaj after his cyber-attack ? MCE TV gives you more details !

It is a cyber-attack, to say the least never before ! In fact, several stars including Nicki Minaj have been a victim of hacking.

No, not directly. It explains you.

A group of hackers managed to hack a law firm based in New York. In fact, it is the firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

This cabin has a client, among other stars Nicki Minaj ! But also Madonna, Drake or The Weeknd !

The group then managed to put the hand on near 756 Gb of data ! This means that he had access to the address mail confidential and address book of the stars !

The coup of the century ! Elsewhere the hackers asked for a ransom otherwise the data would be displayed to the general public !

That risk is Nicki Minaj ?

The hacking suffered by the firm, so Nicki Minaj is a client, is not a joke ! In fact, by way of warning, hackers have shared some of the data.

In fact, an extract of the contract of Madonna for her tour has been posted on the dark net. It’s not to laugh !

“It is as if a kidnapper would send a cut finger “ explains the analyst Brett Callow. It is so very serious !

Stars such as Nicki Minaj may so to find their personal data revealed to the general public ! In effect, the hackers can share their addresses confidential by example.

Or even worse their contracts as for Madonna ! The law firm has any of the following warned the stars concerned.

In fact, they are aware of what is happening. For the moment the cabinet seems to be in deadlock.

In fact, the pirates ask for a ransom. Finally, the FBI has opened an investigation to find out who is behind this story.

The pirates meet in the name of REvil or Sodinokibi. Case to follow.

Tags : nicki minaj – Nicki Minaj 2020 – Nicki Minaj news – Nicki Minaj cyber-attack – Nicki Minaj news – Nicki Minaj hacking – Nicki Minaj victim