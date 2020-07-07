That the stars are the best paid to post instagram sponsored

The PEOPLE – In the year 2019, The Rock has been designated by Forbes the highest paid actor in the world, with $ 90 million earned before taxes. And according to the firm social media marketing Hopper HQ, it would also be the most paid for the publication on Instagram, with a million or.s. dollars (about 836.000 eur) for a picture of your hand by advertising on the social network.

His collaboration with sports brand under Armour in 2016, his contract with Apple, or even water Voss, norway, promoting their own tequila Teremana… the ex-wrestler has several strings to his bow. But, if he enters first in the list, Dwayne Johnson is, however, closely followed by other celebrities. Here are the top 10 personalities better paid by the marks for the publications of Instagram (and its income per post), according to the latest ranking of the Hopper of the HEADQUARTERS.

To establish this rating, the cost per message was determined after talking with the concerned, as well as the brands and marketing companies says Hopper HQ. But this classification may not be entirely accurate, since the agitators and the marks are still quite secret in these quantities, the publications may be part of a broader agreement between them so that the exact numbers are drowned.

10. Neymar – 704.000 $ (622.540 €)

The number 10 of the PSG do not hesitate to post your most beautiful pictures on the sides of your coil of red bull.