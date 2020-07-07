That the stars are the best paid to post instagram sponsored

The PEOPLE – In the year 2019, The Rock has been designated by Forbes the highest paid actor in the world, with $ 90 million earned before taxes. And according to the firm social media marketing Hopper HQ, it would also be the most paid for the publication on Instagram, with a million or.s. dollars (about 836.000 eur) for a picture of your hand by advertising on the social network.
His collaboration with sports brand under Armour in 2016, his contract with Apple, or even water Voss, norway, promoting their own tequila Teremana… the ex-wrestler has several strings to his bow. But, if he enters first in the list, Dwayne Johnson is, however, closely followed by other celebrities. Here are the top 10 personalities better paid by the marks for the publications of Instagram (and its income per post), according to the latest ranking of the Hopper of the HEADQUARTERS.
To establish this rating, the cost per message was determined after talking with the concerned, as well as the brands and marketing companies says Hopper HQ. But this classification may not be entirely accurate, since the agitators and the marks are still quite secret in these quantities, the publications may be part of a broader agreement between them so that the exact numbers are drowned.
10. Neymar – 704.000 $ (622.540 €)
The number 10 of the PSG do not hesitate to post your most beautiful pictures on the sides of your coil of red bull.
9. Taylor Swift – 722.000 $ (638.450 €)
With his latest album, “Lover” in the year 2019, the american singer is little product promotion in your account of Instagram, but is still in ninth place.
8. Justin Bieber – 747.000 $ (660.560 €)
The singer is followed by 140 million people. But the latest publications of Bieber are not promotion, they are committed to and focused on the movement #BlackLivesMatter.
7. Beyonce – 770.000 $ (680.900 €)
Queen B is shown on Instagram the most beautiful publications of the collection of Adidas X IVY PARK E-comm takes possession.
6. Selena Gomez – 848.000 $ (749.870 €)
The former star of Disney Channel was launched in the way, and has its own collection: Puma by Selena Gomez.
5. Ariana Grande – 853.000 $ (754.300€)
Recently, in the first place in the Billboard chart with “Stuck With U”, in collaboration with Justin Bieber, the author and composer of 27 years of age is shown in the Top 5 celebrities with the best paid to post on Instagram. Probably because its promotional publications are rare.
4. Kim Kardashian West – 858.000 $ (758.720 €)
In the fourth place, the famous influenceuse and business woman Kim Kardashian West is, in particular, the promotion of their branded products KKW BEAUTY.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 889.000 $ (786.130 €)
With its 228 million followers, the star of the Portuguese football surpasses all Instagram by the number of subscribers (but not by the earnings per post).
2. Kylie Jenner – 986.000 $ (871.760€)
The undisputed queen of Instagram, the influenceuse american is very close to the first place. Even if she has been deprived of its title as the billionaire by Forbes in 2020, his fortune is estimated at $ 900 million.
1. The Rock also known as Dwayne Johnson – 1.000.000 $ (884.150 €)
Most of their publications refer to “The Titans”, the series for NBC tv that was anime, or movies in which it is played, as the next DC Comics Black Adam. Or only to himself, in the weight room.
What is it that explains the value of The Rock in the networks? Beyond his fame, seems to be a celebrity, “attractive” and the participation of the community Instagram. Seen as a hero invincible in the movies “Jumanji”, has released another facet of his person, to lend your voice for the character Maui in Disney cartoon “Vaiana the Legend of the end of the world”.
For each product placement or associations, the celebrities have the obligation to clarify. But still many are not transparent about this practice.
