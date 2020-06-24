that to play the role of Sully in an adaptation in live action ?

And if The Monsters Of The Academy I had a right to their adaptation, taking real photos ? At the time Disney likes to relive her most famous characters of flesh and bone, it was fun to imagine who could embody Sully, the green monster on the big screen. And the winner is…
Disney share live ! In recent years, studies of uncle Walt by multiplying the projects of adaptation of their famous tales taken from real images. After Angelina Jolie in the horns of Bad or even Lily James in the shoes of glass Cinderellathe company is large, ears has seen Emma Watson wear the dress of Belle in Beauty and the BeastTim Burton at the helm of an adaptation live Dumbo, even real dogs embody Lady and the tramp. Disney could even work for an adaptation in the film and in the live-action around one of the key personalities of his cartoons : Prince Charming ! What about the actor who will play ? Mystery…
An “ogre” of the French cinema to the camp of Sully
Also, we have had a great fun look for any French actor could play the role of Sully, the lovable monster from the saga of Disney/Pixar The Monsters Of The Academy. And our choice is focused on… Gérard Depardieu ! Why, I hear you say ? Simply because, as the hero of the saga Monsters and Ciehas the “word of mouth” Mr. Depardieu. Because Gege, with more than 200 films in the metro, as it is a “monster” : a “sacred monster of the cinema of course. Because after being in the face painted black to portray Cyrano or Obelix in the series of live Asterix and ObelixGérard Depardieu has no trouble sliding under the hair turquoise and purple for Sully. As long as you have a hell of a joke and he knows how to give voice to them. Ideal for scaring children as the hero of the saga of animation.
Especially, Gerard Depardieu has a great talent and knows how to play everything. Yes, we love the Lord Depardieu. So, convinced ?