That watch on Amazon Prime if you like action

The Avengers (2012)

Writer / director Joss Whedon, The Avengers sees our team of super-hero who saves the world – in particular, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) – meeting for the first time in order to prevent the mischievous Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to wreak havoc on Earth.

Why it is a good option for fans of action: of Course, there are high chances that you have already seen The Avengers. The first mega-movie Marvel team has been an amazing achievement when it was released eight years ago, although it is picturesque, compared to its successor, Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame, respectively. Nevertheless, the movie mash-up exciting and brave is a feat surprisingly breezy and energetic, the feeling never bogged down by the constraints to combine all of these larger than life figures in a super-blockbuster, exciting and full to bursting. The result is a good time oversized.

