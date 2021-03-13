That’s how Kendall Jenner looked 5 years ago, perfect figure!

Model Kendall Jenner has bragged about having a perfect figure from an early age and the truth is that she looks almost identical to five years ago and this time we will give you a photograph where you will see what we are talking about.

Kendall Jenner shared some photographs for his followers through his official Social Media Instagram account, to say goodbye to the year, but not this one, but from 2014 to welcome 2015.

At the time, socialite enjoyed her break in the company of her friends, including singer Selena Gomez.

In the photograph that we are about to show you, we can appreciate it while wearing a two-piece swimsuit in black delighting with its sculptural silhouette in front of the mirror and what appears to be a hotel room.

Dubyeeee 2014,” Kendall wrote in photography.

And so it is, this publication was made on the last day of 2014, so at that time Kendall was still extremely young because he was only 20 years old.

So far this photograph has more than a million four hundred likes and endless comments from its followers.

KENDALL JENNER READY TO BE A MOTHER?

On the other hand, it seems that the motherhood call is heard again at the Kardashian family’s house although this time it is for the only one of the sisters who has not yet had a child: Kendall Jenner.

The model, who last February 14th, on Valentine’s Day, made official her courtship with NBA player Devin Booker, has released that she wants to become a mom very soon, leaving all her followers surprised.

It should be mentioned that for the Kardashian, the family is the first thing because as you can see the sister clan is very close, despite the fights they may have had and that everyone has been able to witness on their reality show, Keepin’ Up With The Kardashians.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner spent more than a month without speaking about a dispute, although the most remembered was the one starring Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, an argument they ended up getting into hands with.

However, despite the bad times, the Kardashian is love and has shown it to us throughout all these years.

In fact, the sisters themselves wanted to continue to expand the family, each with their contribution, Kim Kardashian has four Sons with Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian three with Scott Disick, Khloé to little True with Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner, the Benjamina, to the adorable Stormi, whose father is singer Travis Scott.

And the only one of the sisters who hasn’t joined the maternity car is Kendall Jenner who, at 25, has prioritized her modeling career, so far.

The model has stated that she is ready to start starting her own family, something that could happen very soon.

In fact, it has been in the teaser of the last chapter of KUPWTK where you can hear Kendall Jenner say “I very much wish to have children, and soon”, a phrase that has not gone unnoticed by the fandom of Hollywood’s most popular family.

In addition, the statement was accompanied by an image in which we see her holding in the air the son of her friend Malika Haqq, little Ace.

And considering that almost a month ago Kendall Jenner made his courtship official with Devin Booker, the NBA player with whom he was related months ago, it would not be a crazy idea to think that the model feels ready to take that step.

In fact, just as her sisters have done, she has started her own businesses to create a new line of income beyond her work as a model.

It is a brand of t3qu1la that, judging by what the experts say, is of very good quality, and could become a good business move that would allow it to dedicate himself to start a family in a quiet way.