That’s why Dwayne Johnson is married to 7am in the morning to Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson has told in the talk show Ellen Degeneres the underside of his marriage with Lauren Hashian celebrated… at 7 in the morning !

Dwayne Johnson had a wedding quite atypical. The actor has married his partner Lauren Hashian this summer, in a ceremony celebrated in Hawaii. Guest in the talk show of Ellen Degeneres on american television, Dwayne Johnson was told the below, from the union. “We wanted to marry very early, has entrusted the actor to success. At least, we said the vows and it was done. To 10 hours or 11 hours, you walk, you can enjoy the brunch in the family, and it’s done.” He adds : “In addition, in Hawaii at that time, it was beautiful and my ancestors were looking at us. It has been a really beautiful day.”

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian married in the company of their children Jasmine3 years, and Tiana18 months. “They were magic”he remembered ! Dwayne Johnson, 47 years old, is also the dad of Simone18-year-old fruit of his love for his ex-wife Dany Garcia, which he separated in 2008.

Love under the spotlight

Monday, December 9, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have made their first appearance as a married couple at the premiere of the film Jumanji : The Next Levelin the halls since the 4th December last. The wife of the movie star has unveiled his covenant with happiness in front of the photographers.

That is the one that has stolen the heart of Dwayne Johnson ? Lauren Hashian, a native of Massachusetts, aged 35 years, has celebrated in September 2019 its 35th anniversary. Lauren Hashian is a singer and composer. A vocation is without a doubt blown away by their family since Lauren Hashian she is the daughter of a musician, Sib Hashianthe drummer for the group Boston. Up here Lauren Hashian has not released any album, but has already released four singles between 2016 and 2019. In 2018, she published Samson, a single sung by the company of Naz Tokio and, at the end of may 2019, she was part of the single Serve it cold out of the group Manus.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news