THAT’S WHY IT WOULD END UP BETWEEN ADELE AND HER HUSBAND SIMON KONECKI

A little less than a week ago, Adele announced the end of the marriage with Simon Konecki.

Through a statement, the singer had confirmed the separation – they had been together for eight years and married in 2017 – adding that they are committed to continuing to raise their 6-year-old son Angelo James together.

Now a UsWeekly source explained that Adele and Simon actually ” broke up eight or nine months ago, ” while another insider went into detail as to why the story would end.

” Their relationship evolved and they became more friends than lovers. They realized the romantic part was gone. They are disappointed but it just didn’t work out .”

The source added that they will remain on good terms for Angelo: ” They both want the best for him and will do their best to make it happen .”

Adele’s last sighting was last month when she was photographed walking into a recording studio in New York. Something tells us that his next songs will be even more heartbreaking than the previous ones.