The 1 time a year, Dax Shepard receives a special gift from Kristen Bell

Like many celebrities, Dax Shepard has struggled to stay sober. However, he is married to a good girl, Kristen Bell, who has never had problems with drugs or alcohol. So how did this couple, who comes from backgrounds completely different, able to operate their relationship? Here is the story of a couple that uses the support and mutual encouragement for living one’s best life.

Dax Shepard struggling with drugs and alcohol

At 18 years of age, Shepard was discovered that he had the taste of drugs and alcohol. Soon, it became a problem that has spun out of control.

“I loved to make me cum”, he said to Playboy, as reported by US Weekly, “- drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain killers, everything. My love was above all that of Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. “

Shepard attributes his addiction to child abuse. At the age of 7 years, a neighbor has touched them inappropriately, and this has meant that Shepard had to fight with negative thoughts for a long time.

During an interview on The Jason Ellis Show, Shepard has shared a surprising statistic about the link between abuse and addiction. Those who have suffered sexual abuse have only a 20% chance of developing a healthy behavior around drugs and alcohol. This means that 80% of victims become drug addicts and Shepard think that it belongs to this category.

“I was like,” hm, interesting, “because in my mind, I just like to have a good time f ** king,” said Shepard, as reported by the New York Daily News. “But when you hear a statistic like that, I say to myself:” Oh no, I was going to become a drug addict, point final. “”

Kristen Bell helps Dax Shepard to celebrate her sobriety

To the man who mocked us on our wedding photos because I’ve cried too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 consecutive years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, That has held our dear little puppy manna shakey for 8 hours straight the day where we had to drop it, I know how much you like to use. I know how much you embarrassed. And I know, because I have seen how you have worked hard to live without. I’m always impressed by your dedication and the level of the moral inventory fierce that you perform on yourself, such as surgery emotional, every night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it is needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and a love that is hard when it is needed most. You have become fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging each to grow. I’m so proud that you have never been ashamed of your history, but you would have rather shared, in the hope that it may inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You’ve certainly inspired to do so. I love you more than I never thought I would be able to love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how you work hard. You give an excellent example of being human. Happy birthday sober for 14 years, @daxshepard. Kisses kisses

After a lot of hard work and reflection, Shepard now has 15 years of sobriety. It is something that his wife, Bell, is extremely proud of them.

“I’ll always be impressed by your dedication and the level of moral inventory fierce that you perform on yourself, such as surgery emotional, every night,” wrote Bell in a tribute to the emotional on Instagram last year.

She concluded by saying: “I love you more than I never thought I would be able to love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how you work hard. You give an excellent example of being human. Happy birthday sober for 14 years. ”

In addition to his sweet words, Bell has also offered to Shepard a tour of the factory bread hawaiian king. If this seems to be a big problem for a day that is not his birthday, it is because Bell considers the day of sobriety of Shepard much more important.

“I am very happy that he was born, so I celebrate his birthday,” said Bell to the People, “but I am extraordinarily [happy] he stayed sober because that is what allows me to have her in my life as a husband and father. “

Bell appreciate so much the hard work and dedication of the Shepard that she is spoiling him every year on the day of his sober anniversary. “The most beautiful gifts she has received are always for my birthday sober,” said Shepard to the People. “In fact, my real birthday … still hasn’t received a gift!”

An example of a gift that Shepard holds especially dear is an original copy of the adventurers by Harold Robbins. Shepard is named after the main character of the story, but Bell has made it even more special by asking his loved ones to write messages in the book.

“It was unbelievable,” said Shepard.

Kristen Bell joined Dax Shepard in parenthood sober

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard | Kevin Mazur / VF14 / WireImage

While the memes on the fact that mom needed wine to thrive on the Internet, Bell admits that she does not use alcohol in this way.

“The meme of the wine is something very funny. I guess I think of it as pervasive, “the children are stressful”. Personally, I don’t have wine every day, but my wine is Netflix and cuddling with my husband or our appointment “, she said to HuffPost.

But the reason Bell is not, it is that she has learned from Shepard that it is not healthy to use alcohol to relieve stress, not because she feels pressure to avoid drinking around her husband. In the interview with HuffPost, Bell has shared that Shepard is not triggered when people drink around him. He understands that even though he may have lost his privileges of consumption of alcohol, this does not mean that others have done it.

Although Bell admits that it does not avoid completely alcohol, she approached with a healthy attitude. This, and the encouragement of the Bell, creates an environment that is wonderfully conducive to that Shepard continues his sobriety.