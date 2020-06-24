The 10 best movies about the apocalypse

A global pandemic, the forest fires, the death of celebrities, piracy, threats from meteors. And if that wasn’t enough … also earthquakes. 2020 has been a year with many adversities, which has led many to think that the apocalypse might be coming.

Although it is very unlikely that humanity will be extinguished in the days (or years) to come, it never hurts to be prepared. Therefore, here we present 10 movies of apocalyptic which represents a hypothetical end of our time.

2012 (2009)

Directed by Roland Emmerich and with his style of explosive, this film makes of your scenario, conventional, and its narrative structure by stunning visual effects, thanks to a combination of miniatures and CGI, have destroyed the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal and many others to the screen. monuments with great realism.

Published four years before the “end of the world” predicted by the mayan calendar, the project has received mixed reviews, but has gained attention due to the “word of mouth” effective, mainly due to a very good viral marketing strategy .

The film has even been the object of a veto by North Korea, as the year in which the reference images correspond to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the nation, Kim Il-Sung, and to portray the season in a negative way was seen by the government of the country as a crime.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Considered by many as one of the best action movies of the last few years, this movie is crazy but otherwise the sound designed by George Miller, was unanimously praised by the critics and the public.

This is not only his use of practical effects that has attracted the attention of locals and strangers, but also its performance (including Imperator Furious that Charlize Theron stands out) and its direction dramatically.

Nominated for 10 Oscars, the film, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland ravaged by wars and lack of resources, it is a very good example of what can be achieved if you have a clear vision.

Currently, a spin-off is planned that will focus on a young man Furious.

The night of the living dead (1968)

Without a doubt the most outstanding work in the filmography of George A. Romero, this movie has laid the foundations of the genre zombie as we know it today. If it is true that the figure of the living dead had already been represented on the big screen, this was the film that helped introduce the monsters to a wider audience.

Made with a budget of $ 114,000 and designed to be harmless to reproduce what Richard Matheson did with his novel I Am Legend, 1954, The Night of the Living Dead is now a cult classic, and has even inspired a remake ordered by Tom Savini in 1990.

I am legend (2007)

It is the turn of one of the adaptations directly to the own novel of Matheson. Previously, the history of the pages that had been moved to the screen with Vincent Price in 1964, and Charlton Heston in 1971. In the 21st century, the leaders of the presentation the director Francis Lawrence and Will Smith.

In the film, we meet Dr. Robert Neville, who was struggling to find a cure against a virus that, although created to cure cancer, has eliminated most of humanity, turning people into mutated creatures that are attacking the night.

Children of men (2006)

Set in 2027, the project of Alfonso Cuarón takes us on a planet Earth where, after 18 years of infertility in the world, hope begins, and it will be up to Theo Faron to save it.

Based on the novel by P. D. James, from 1992, the movie has earned the mexican director nominated for the Oscar and BAFTA.

With a cinematography of incredible Emmanuel Lubezki (who uses magnificent sequences), and the action scenes are very well choreographed, it is a revelation to be very entertaining and that also leaves a lot to think about.

A quiet place (2018)

John Krasiński (known for his roles in the comedy) has surprised all and sundry with his debut behind the camera. In this work, the family will try to survive the horrors that an alien race that comes to earth he brings. These creatures can’t see, but have a sense of hearing is very developed, so that, at the slightest hint of noise, and attack without mercy. For this reason, you need to lead a life in which you cannot communicate with the voice.

With times very stressful (one of which involves a nail), and a duration of an hour and a half only, the film must be lived in a place with little exposure to the outside noise.

Krasiński, in addition to directing, he plays with Emily Blunt, Noah Skirt and Millicent Simmonds for the first time. The performance of the distribution are quite good and each second that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

A second part is provided by first on 4 September of the current year.

Avenue Cloverfield 10 (2016)

Located almost entirely in a house and in a bunker, the project led by Dan Tratchenberg uses a minimum of resources to create a thriller that is quite effective, in part due to the performances of John Goodman and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

After a car accident, Michelle wakes up in captivity in the home of Howard, which guarantees the saving of a disaster, a chemical that is produced in the outside and can be fatal.

With a libretto written by Damien Chazelle, the sequence belongs to the saga of the anthology of Cloverfield and is produced by J. J. Abrams.

Pontypool: Macabre Frequency (2008)

This canadian film directed by Bruce McDonald represents a turning point for the genre zombie, because it takes place in a place: a cabin that’s on the radio.

Two factors contribute to its narrative and innovative, which are the actions and the resources that we have been presented to explain the spread of the virus: the use of words in the English language.

Excellent allegory about the power of the media, the spread of mass panic and lack of communication face-to-face that the company presents today.

Zombie Land / Zombieland (2009)

Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin play in this comedy of apocalyptic which focuses on a group of survivors who reside in the united States of Zombiland.

Wichita, Tallahassee, Little Rock and Columbus embark on a journey through the desolated country to survive, but also to make us laugh.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) co-wrote this film, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Poison).

After having seen, because they are not going to see Bill Murray in the same way.

Snowpiercer

Before Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho had already presented a critique of the disparities that exist between the different social classes. Your way of doing this? With an adaptation of the graphic novel French Le Transperceneige.

In this project, with a cast comprised of Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt and Ed Harris lives in a train that protects them from the disaster that has provoked an attempt to stop the global warming. The train of cars that belong to the classes high and low and a day, the character of Evans, who belongs to the working class who decides the transport, decided to start a revolution in order to get to the front, which is where there is opulence.

Snowpiercer has been adapted into a series which can be seen on Netflix.