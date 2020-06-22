The 10 best movies Netflix must see

Some of the movies Netflix have had a great success among subscribers of the platform. Even if we hear less of that the series proposed by the service de SVOD, these films have been critically acclaimed. Of Okja to The Irish passing by The Marriage Of The Storyhere are 10 original movies to see in Netflix.

“Okja “

Okja has shed many tears at his departure. The film features the story of Mija and Okja, a pig genetically modified to be eaten. Unless the girl refuses categorically to your pet that she is very close to being executed. That is why he decides to go look for it… Okja contains many qualities in addition to its moving story, the cast, which is composed of Jake Gyllenhaal (The day after, Donnie Darko), Tilda Swinton (The chronicles of Narnia) or Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead). The film is also and above all directed by Bong Joon-ho, recently winning an oscar for Parasite.

“The Irish “

Even before its premiere on Netflix, The Irish has made a lot of noise. The film has been publicized for three important reasons. The first is that it is a feature-length movie signed Martin Scorsese, renowned in the middle of the room film that has achieved cult movies, including Shutter Island, One of our or The Infiltrator. In the second place, the cast of five stars, the hotel has a lot of talk already that Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, the three well-known actors, to take on the main characters The Irish. Finally, the duration of the film I was intrigued by the Netflix subscribers since you would need to take 3 hours and 30 minutes of your time to discover the work of Martin Scorsese. All of these points are that the movie is to see of any emergency on the platform. On the other hand, here is our opinion about the movie.

“The Marriage Of History “

Posted on December 4, 2019 in France on Netflix, The Marriage Of The Story received very good positive reviews. The Figaro describes even the movie as “One of the most beautiful films of the year “that is to say ! The film shows the couple Charlie Barber (Adam Driver) and Nicole Barber (Scarlett Johansson) in the case of divorce. This moving story shows with much precision, two people who loved each other in the process of tearing and crying his love. The film also shows how a career can destroy a couple. It should be noted that most have been critically acclaimed, The Marriage Of The Story he has received numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for best actress in a supporting role for Laura Dern.

“Klaus “

Klaus it’s normally the type of film that makes us fall in childhood and that lifts the spirits for sure. You follow Jesper is shown as being the worst student of the school of factors. Therefore, it pays a mission of the utmost importance to Smeerensburg, a city located on an island in a snow-covered north of the arctic Circle. Except that there are two rival families that hate each other for years, which prejudice his mission. Klaus it is a feature-length animated film, a delight to the eye, either from a visual point of view, or the story told. We move from laughter to tears in a fraction of a second in a universe of charming that will make you crack.

“Rome “

Rome he immerses us in the 1970s in a middle class family in the Mexico city district of Colonia Roma, which is the title. Throughout the film, we see the tumultuous life of this family. The film has an aesthetic that is unique to him, as it connects the fixed plans and is filmed in black-and-white. This meticulous work is signed Alfonso Cuarón, in which one particular must Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban or The gravity. At its output, Rome has controversy, as it is not released in theaters, but on Netflix. Like what, there is not the series of the platform that make a scandal. But this has not prevented many awards, including the golden Lion at the Venice film Festival the year 2018, or the Golden Globes in the best foreign language film and best director.

“Bird Box “

If you like thrillers the limits of the horror movie, you’re going to love Bird Box. Posted on 21 December 2018 at the latest on Netflix, theand the movie has very quickly about it, thanks in your synopsis, is very original. The world’s population is mysteriously wiped out, now, it is forbidden to open the eyes under the penalty of death instantly. Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, who decides to escape with her two children. But it is difficult to leave when I was blindfolded. This story surprisingly keeps you in suspense from beginning to end, this is the reason why we recommend going to see this film, directed by Susanne Bier.

“To all the boys I’ve loved “

To all the boys I’ve loved it is a film adaptation of the first novel of the literary trilogy The Loves of Lara Jean the author, Jenny Han. This romantic comedy by Susan Johnson tells the story of the sentimental life of Lara Jean Song Covey, who sees his love letters to secret to the guys that she likes to go mysteriously in their hands. The film quickly became viral among the subscribers of Netflix, and has been the subject of a genuine phenomenon when it was released. The whole world only spoke of this film on social networks. A monster and a planet that has to do under any circumstances.

“Very Evil, Terribly Evil, and Vile “

This drama tells of a part of the life of a serial killer Ted Bundy, more specifically in his relationship with his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer. Very Evil, Terribly Evil and Vile therefore, it is the true story of this killer, backed by a Zac Efron totally unrecognizable. In fact, here the actor plays the role of antagonist, whereas we are used to seeing play the tombeurs gentillets. In fact, it is he who carries the film, we see a whole different palette of your game for our greatest happiness. As a reminder, Ted Bundy is known to have assaulted and murdered young women and girls in the 1970s. A documentary is also available on Netflix about your history.

“Annihilation “

Natalie Portman, the actress Jennifer Jason Leigh and Gina Rodriguez in a single movie ? This is possible thanks to The annihilation ! The film portrays Lena, who has the mission to understand what happened to her husband in a geographical area where a mysterious phenomenon is spreading. Posted on march 12, 2018 on Netflix, the film has not met with as much success as those we have mentioned above. That does not mean that he is less, on the contrary. It is sure and certain that the story will intrigue you and that you’re not going to see the 1: 50 move.

“The travelers “

We will end our top best movies of Netflix for a work in French. Travelersposted on October 12, 2019, on Netflix, is a drama telling the story of three siblings capita in the suburbs. Thus, we see how your life is through the eyes of these characters, and the film evokes the problems and situations in the suburbs. At the end of a week, the film has been seen by more than 2.6 million people on an international level. We strongly recommend that you see Travelersalso poignant, touching thanks to its scenario that dares to denounce and show the sensitive points.

