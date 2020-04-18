The 10 best movies of Bruce Willis classified

Since coming on the scene in the tv series Moonlighting, Bruce Willis is destined for great things, but few imagined the size of these things. Forty years later, I consider as one of the greatest movie stars that America has ever produced, and as such, I think it should be considered a national treasure.

With Die Hard, Willis has established itself as one of the first global stars of the action. He had not the physique of an Arnold Schwarzenegger or the formation of a Jean-Claude Van Damme, but he was a man of the people, and the people loved her different hero at any time in the course of years. During this time, Willis has refused to rest on his laurels as a star of international action and did his best to show his range. As a man, and a player overall, Willis has achieved very good performances in many memorable films, and I hope that the films of this list give you an idea of the many things that Willis can do.

To be honest, it was relatively easy to formulate this top 10 list. As much as I love the films of the 90s Willis as The Fifth Element, The Jackal, The Last Boy Scout, The Siege, none of them has never really threatened to break the list. Maybe I’m not the best judge here, because one of my personal favorites is the thriller kinky 90s Willis, Color of Night, which is generally regarded as one of the film’s more embarrassing for his CV. Again, perhaps this love is irrational for Color of Night makes me the perfect judge here – because I had the presence of mind to know that I couldn’t get out of it by including this movie on the list, what bothers you, reflects both my own taste and the good old common sense.

The career of Willis may be known its best days, but at least the actor has a sense of humor about his recent films VOD, as evidenced by his tone of self-deprecating humor at the Comedy Central Roast 2018. Unlike those on the dais that evening, I’m not here to talk about the errors of Bruce, I am here to celebrate the cream of the crop Willis, then look back with tears in our eyes and the glass in our feet on his big-screen strengths. Yippee-ki-yay, holy shit!