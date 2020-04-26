The 10 best movies of Sandra Bullock (according to IMDb)

Given that Sandra Bullock has played on the big screen in the late 80’s to today, we thought it was worth to take a look at his best films. Rather than choosing our own favourites, we decided to turn to IMDb to get some answers.

The Web site popular movies and television shows has assigned to each of the feature films of Bullock a score based on the votes of registered users on a scale of 1 to 10. This is what we will use to see how all the films of Bullock to accumulate.

With the logistics aside, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the films; Here are the best movies of Sandra Bullock, according to IMDb.

ten The lake house (6,8)

This romantic drama from 2006 tells the story of a doctor who moves into a house previously occupied by a handsome and charming architect two years ago. The two end up exchanging letters in a mailbox over the next two years, but the time and distance continues to separate them.

While Bullock plays the role of the doctor, the boyfriend of the Internet (aka Keanu Reeves) plays the architect, to which she falls in love. Although most critics criticism came down, the romance convincing had a high rank for many members of the public.

9 Extremely loud and incredibly close (6,9)

2011 extremely loud and incredibly close tells the story of a nine-year boy with Asperger’s syndrome, Oskar, who must face up to the consequences of the terrorist attacks of September 11, which killed his father. Believing that his father has left him a last message of farewell, the boy offers to find it.

Oskar is played by Thomas Horn and Tom Hanks plays his father, and Sandra Bullock plays the role of his mother far to slow growth.

The critics mixed reviews of the film have been overshadowed by a positive response from members of the general public.

8 Infamous (7,0)

This dramatic film tells the story of the attempt of Truman Capote to research and write his novel of murder, non-fiction, the most sold in 1965, In cold blood. While the author himself is played by Toby Jones, Bullock assumes the role of Nelle Harper Lee, best known for its publications To kill a mockingbird.

Although the film failed at the box-office, he has made many comparisons with the previous Hood. The public response has been generally positive.

7 Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (7.1)

Wrestling Ernest Hemingway has an irish sailor to retirement and a former barber cuban meet in Florida. Unhappy with their life, they become friends and begin to find to eat at the same place every day, where Elaine is a waitress. Elaine is of course played by Sandra Bullock.

Although the film of 1993 has failed at the box-office, it remains remarkable in that it marked one of the first roles of the Bullock before becoming famous.

6 The Prince of Egypt (7.1)

This beautiful animated film, released by DreamWorks in 1998, tells the biblical story of Moses. Living as an egyptian prince, Moses is finally forced to confront his adoptive father and to rescue his people from slavery after learning of his Hebrew heritage.

While Val Kilmer plays the main character, Sandra Bullock portrays her sister, biological, Miriam. The animated film has also been supported by big names such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff Goldblum, Steve Martin and Martin Short. He remained the animated film is not Disney’s most profitable to be out before the years 2000.

5 Speed (7.2)

Before Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock play together in a love film, they played big roles in this action thriller of 1994.

The speed tells the story of a police officer from Los Angeles named Jack (Reeves) which ruins the attempt of a member of the team bomber (Dennis Hopper) to collect the hostages. To avenge him, the bomber places a bomb on a bus that will explode if the bus drops below 50 mph. With the help of one of the riders (Sandra Bullock) and his partner (Jeff Daniels), Jack must find how to keep them all safe.

The film eventually became both a commercial and critical success. Unfortunately, its a result of 1997 was not as good.

4 A time to kill (7,5)

Based on the novel of the same name, this police drama from 1996 recounts the events hosted around the rape of a girl of ten years, the Mississippi river. Although the criminals are finally arrested, the girl’s father (Samuel L. Jackson) murders, and he soon finds himself facing his own trial.

Bullock plays a law student who is part of the defense team of the man named Ellen Roark. The group is led by Matthew McConaughey.

3 The blind side (7.6)

This drama sports 2009 tells the true story of a couple who hosts a teen homeless named Michael. Although his past has been troubled, and its future is promising, but his family and his football career is expanding.

Sandra Bullock played the mother of Michael in the film and eventually received an Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for his performance. Tim McGraw plays her husband while Quinton Aaron played his adoptive son.

2 Gravity (7,7)

Sandra Bullock has starred alongside George Clooney in this science fiction thriller about a medical engineer who embarks on her first space mission. Although his hopes are large, they collapse after her shuttle is destroyed and her partner, astronaut long explained that the only way to get home would be to travel farther.

Bullock has received a nomination for best actress for her role. The film has also been praised for its visuals, its branches and its use of convincing special effects in 3D.

1 Crash (7.8)

The head of the list, the film enjoyed most of Sandra Bullock’s crash.

This dramatic film from 2004, inspired by the diversion of car real the car of the director Paul Haggis, focuses on the racial tensions and social to Los Angeles after the September 11 attacks. This is done by the interweaving of several stories, including one where the district attorney, Rick Cabot (Brendan Fraser) and his wife Jean (Sandra Bullock) are the subject of a diversion from the car.

The film won the best film award at the 78th Academy Awards and ended up on the top ten list of many critics year-end.

