The 10 best of the series to discover urgently and see and review!

While the diy and gardening can end up of getting tired, it may be the perfect opportunity to put in the binge-watching.

To help you we have prepared a small collection of the series to discover, so that you can escape in this difficult period.

5 of the series of feel-good on Netflix

If you’re more inclined to find the moral, then I advise you to throw in these little nuggets of gold, that will surely make you laugh :

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

An improbable story that tells the experience of Kimmy Schmidt, kidnapped by a cult of adolescenceand I discovered 15 years later that is not one of the few survivors of the end of the world. It is a discovery of New York and of our society, through the eyes of a heroine unlikely, but terribly endearing. Surely, you will have an excellent time in this series.

If you have not yet seen ” The Good Place “, then it is time to correct your mistake. The true bubble of happiness, this series makes us keep the adventures of Eleanor in the life after deathwhile it seems to be that the architect places called the ” good place “, as opposed to the ” bad place “. The episodes crazy, chained, with a Kristen Bell funny as always. A pleasure, here is a brief taste !

Under his air of télénovela, “Jane The Virgin” is a story full of second degree and the plot twists completely off, who knows, in spite of everything to take the viewer with him.

It all begins when Jane, a young woman, very religious, a virgin, that is pregnant “by accident” of the son of a man who does not know. A situation in burlesque, which leads, however, in one of the most beautiful stories of family television.

The queen of the series feel good par excellence since the early 90’s, “Friends” remains an essential element, though it is almost impossible that you didn’t know. Who has never heard of the adventures of this group of friends in new york ? If this is your case, hurry up to buy the full available on Netflix, because you do not have to complete this restraint without having corrected their error.

Often compared to ” Friends “, only because it also introduces the adventures of a group of friends in New York, “How I Met Your Mother” is, however, very different from this one. Beyond this lively group and their rants, the series focuses on Ted, who explains this to her children, how he came to know his mother. The episodes are, therefore, essentially made of flash-backs, all of them more fun than other, due to the presence of Ted has not been any rest.

5 series to watch with the family on Netflix

Because you need to all over the world during this confinement, Netflix also offers a wonderful series to watch with the family, of which this selection is inescapable :

Perfect for little ones from 6 or 7 years, the series “Lost in space” tells the story of a family like no other, selected to participate in the colonization of another world. This will not be without its twists and turns, more that new people are going to shake up the projects of the settlers.

How to raise a super-hero ?

After the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix has understood that the stories of super-heroes were the street vendors. In this spirit, we find ” How to raise a hero ? “, which tells the story of a single mother, after the death of her husband, discovers that his son has super powers. A good series that is not without addressing a difficult subject matter, like bereavement or racism.

Series adapted from the book ” Anne… green gables “, “Anne with an E” is a work that is refreshing, which takes place at the end of the 1800s. It is not a question of a young orphan girl, abused by his orphanage and several foster families, who ends up inadvertently in the house of an old woman, and his brother, to his delight. A delight to share with your children.

It is very likely that your children already know Strange ” Things “, but if this is not the case, attach to the discovery of the 3 seasons available on Netflix. The success is due, in these last years by the platform, the story focuses on young children, who live in a small city of the united States special… Half-way between “E. T. the extraterrestrial” and ” The Goonies “, “Strange Things” is without common measure with the one of the best series of the last few years.

And no, they are not children.

While many children are born in the world, with extraordinary powers, with a rich american decides to adopt some, to make of super-heroes that fight crime. Arrived at the adulthood, the latter through all the personal problems, not knowing that they are about to face one of the toughest trials of life. It is as well that you could summarize the Umbrella of the Academy which, once more, breaks the codes of the genre heroic. Not to be missed !