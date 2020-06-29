The 10 best rap sound of the week (rotation #289)

This week was a blessing for the exits French ! And we have done a lot more head than I could expect… As a figurehead, Sheldonwith ” Solid Snake “, from their EP FPS full of references to video games. The fruit of the madness of DJ Weedim and the energy of The Captain Roshi could not that give rise to a banger overkill, it’s done with ” Collision “.

thaHomey and your title” +++ “, ‘azur with his dark piece “Iconic” and the sweet song of Dajak” Flash “, will complement the flower of the rap francophone. About sweetness, JGrrey we câlinera of his warm voice on his single ” not So “.

Alert banger with the excellent collaboration between IDK and Juicy Jexcerpt from the new tape of the first city, which offers a sequel to his work IDK & FRIENDS. Another beautiful connection between two novices, Whyandotte and Dean Roin the very successful ” Eat The Rich “.

Musical son Travis Scott and Future, 88GLAM he has published a project to be very solid where autotune and the production of soft blend in a design that is supported by a mix of high volume is reflected In this piece of luxury ” Gucci Snake “. Of The Family Of The Gang-Black going to close this selection with a piece that was difficult to choose between all of the nuggets of the album, which is presented as a dense and homogeneous.

