The 10 best songs of the year 2020

The year 2020 we reserve undoubtedly, new surprises in music. But this first half of the year marked by the crisis of the health has already been full of tubes and in artistic compositions of any genre. Here is the list – subjective – of the 10 songs that have marked the past six months.

“The Black Parade”, de Beyoncé

Queen b has released the song “Black Parade”, which she co-wrote and co-produced the 19 of June, the day of juneteenth, which commemorates the actual end of slavery in the united States. The proceeds are donated to black entrepreneurs.

“If the good and the bad”, Hervé

During the confinement, he made sure that the show in your kitchen preparing pancakes in flip flops-socks. “If the good and the bad” is on the playlist of the first album of the artist, “Hyper”, published in the June 19. Before launch one of this new jewel of the French scene was part of the group of Postaal. It has been revealed through his EP, “Blues F. C”, launched in the year 2019, with the title of “the weight of the Heart”.

“Hallucinate”, Dua Lipa

After “don’t Start Now”, “Physical” or “Break my Heart” that make up the album “the Future of Nostalgia”, the british singer turned out to be a great success with their new song, always rhythmic, and leading. And we love the clip that sets the stage Dua Lipa in an animated version.

“Murder Most Foul”, Bob Dylan

Winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in the year 2016, the american singer has unveiled this piece of ten and seven minutes, referring to the assassination of the president of the united States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. It is part of the album “Rough & Rowdy Ways”, published in the June 19. For the first time in eight years.

“But I love you,” Camille Lellouche and Grand Corps Malade

The actress, singer and comedian, had written the text a couple of years ago. The slameur was immediately seduced. The result is a sweet melody and moving and full of love made by a movie clip sober and pure.

“Our parties”, Indochina –

Recorded in November and December of 2019, between London and Brussels, this title will be followed by the release of two albums which will gather all singles in the group of Nicola Sirkis since its creation in 1981. The first disc, called “the Singles Collection 2001-2021”, will be released on the 28th of August. As to the second, “Singles Collection 1981-2001”, will be inaugurated on the 27th of November.

“Rain On Me” Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande



In a choreography perfectly calibrated, the two stars give the show and sign a piece of pop dance, you must have between the tubes of the summer (and this, even if the night clubs are closed). “Rain On Me” is taken from the sixth album of Lady Gaga, “Chromatica”.

“The fever”, by Julien Doré

Is a hero that carries a balloon in the head as the singer of 38 years, returns to talk with us about the ecological urgency. After a long absence, Julien Doré tells the story of a world that “has changed and moved a couple of vertebrae.” His new album “Beloved” will be released on the 4th of September.

“Feel the beat”, de The Black Eyed Peas feat. Maluma



Extract of his new album “Translation”, of this title registered with the star of the Latin music demonstrates that Black Eyed Peas have taken on a new twist this year, and dedicates a worship to the beats, the reggaeton.

“One more year”, from Tame Impala

The Australian Kevin Parker, who signs his artistic proposals under the name of the group Tame Impala, is the entry in the beginning of the year with a fourth album floating “The Slow Rush”, including the composition of pop electro quasi-hypnotic “One more year”.

