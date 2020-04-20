The 10 facts you need to know the number of Michael Jordan

The time came that the fans of the NBA were hoping for, this Sunday you train the series of Michal Jordan, ‘The Last Dance’, and as a brief abrebocas of what you’ll see we bring to you 10 facts you should know about ‘The Last Dance’.

One: the the idea of the series started in the season of 1997/98 when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls gave him exclusive access to the chambers of the NBA. Two: the 10 episodes were produced according to the content of each month of that year (NBA) Bulls. Three: the first meeting between the director of the film, and Michael gave in 2017 and it took less than an hour. Everything was clear.

Photo: Gettyimages.



The fourth finding is striking is that during the interviews the legend of the NBA told him he was going to have hard questions, and he answered: “you can ask what you want.” Fifth curiosity: the scenes of chapter seven will be controversial Jordan said to have some reserve so that they can get to think the fans.

How many interviewees will have the series? I 106 testimony exclusive! Among these the former president of the united States, Barack Obama. Seventh fact: you had material of more than 10 thousand images, 500 of these unique to the file of the NBA. The eighth curiosity that happens Jordan already saw the series and I sent positive comments to the director, Jason Hehir.

The last two facts you should know before you see ‘The Last Dance’ is that one of the interviewees is Kobe Bryant, your testimony will be one of the most emotional moments of the series, and the last curiosity was the film ahead of its release date by a Coronavirus.