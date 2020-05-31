The 10 films most viewed by streaming for the containment

The platforms of streaming have been stretched as never before during the duration of the confinement, the people are entertaining in binge-watchant movies and series at home. A site has published the hearings of the films in France, with nice loot / goody, but also the confirmation of the power of Netflix…

To occupy their evenings for the duration of the confinement, the French have made like all the other citizens of the world. They are very much oriented to the platforms of streaming (Netflix, OCS, Amazon Prime Video…) to watch the series, but also a lot of movies.

And for cause : the cinema have consistently been closed during this period. This has led to many postponements, several months or even a year (for Fast and Furious 9 for example), but also outputs directly via VOD or on the platforms of streaming. A winning bet for the French comedy Strong, output directly to Amazon Prime Video, which has been viewed 729 568 times according to the magazine Total Screen. Roughly the same number of viewers than the movie could hope to out room. A nice performance, which allows him to reach the fifth place in the ranking of the films watched in streaming during the confinement.

Tyler Rake, 1 everywhere in the world, 3rd in France

In the first place, we find the film that has made a huge buzz on the social networks during the containment, without that nobody could see it coming really : 7. Koğuştaki Mucize, also known under the name of “Turkish film”, when one does not want to be ridiculer to try to pronounce it. The story of this father disabled wrongfully imprisoned has been seen by over 1.5 million people on Netflix. Which is more than 3 million of tears to the eye…

Netflix hogs this top 10, with 7 of his films ! The distressing feature film Spanish The Platform is in second place, while Tyler Rakethe action movie with Chris Hemsworth, is “only” third, who recently became the biggest success in the history of Netflix. MyCanal also manages to be included in the list, thanks to the release of the film The Lion King CGI.

So here is the ranking of the 10 films more watched on the platforms of streaming in France in the containment of history to give you ideas, if one of them had escaped :

7. Koğuştaki Mucizeon Netflix — 1 658 399 streaming The Platformon Netflix — 1 370 222 streaming Tyler Rakeon Netflix — 945 389 streaming Lies and betrayalson Netflix — 762 598 streaming Strongon Amazon Prime — 729 568 streaming Code 8on Netflix — 648 708 streaming Spencer Confidentialon Netflix — 644 732 streaming The Lion Kingon MyCanal — 561 889 streaming Vaiana, the Legend of the end of the world, on Disney+ — 546 524 streaming Lost Girlson Netflix — 515 440 streaming

To find all of these films, the platforms of streaming Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both are available from your box SFR. Good session !

Sources : Allociné, Konbini