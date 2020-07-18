The 10 highest paid celebrities on Instagram

The Hopper website, a programming tool on Instagram, has unveiled its list of the highest-paid celebrities of the famous social network for a sponsored publication. These can pocket real fortunes.

Financially, Kylie Jenner is no longer in the lead, she has just been dethroned by … Dwayne Johnson, yet the third most followed person on Instagram. The highest paid actor in the world could demand $ 1,015,000 (*) for a sponsored publication. Kylie fell to second place with $ 986,000 for a sponsored post.

As for Ronaldo, the most followed personality on Instagram with 230 million fans, he comes third in terms of income with an average of $ 889,000 for a sponsored post.

Then follow Kim Kardashian in 4th position ($ 858,000), in 5th Ariana Grande ($ 853,000) and in 6th position Selena Gomez ($ 848,000).

(*) The amounts have been kept in US dollars.

Here is the top 10 of this list

1. The Rock alias Dwayne Johnson – $10,15,000

2. Kylie Jenner – $9,86,000

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – $8,89,000

4. Kim Kardashian West – $8,58,000

5. Ariana Grande – $8,53,000

6. Selena Gomez – $8,48,000

7. Beyonce – $7,70,000

8. Justin Bieber – $7,47,000

9. Taylor Swift – $7,22,000

10. Neymar – $7,04,000