The 10 highest paid celebrities on Instagram

The Hopper website, a programming tool on Instagram, has unveiled its list of the highest-paid celebrities of the famous social network for a sponsored publication. These can pocket real fortunes.
Financially, Kylie Jenner is no longer in the lead, she has just been dethroned by … Dwayne Johnson, yet the third most followed person on Instagram. The highest paid actor in the world could demand $ 1,015,000 (*) for a sponsored publication. Kylie fell to second place with $ 986,000 for a sponsored post.
As for Ronaldo, the most followed personality on Instagram with 230 million fans, he comes third in terms of income with an average of $ 889,000 for a sponsored post.
Then follow Kim Kardashian in 4th position ($ 858,000), in 5th Ariana Grande ($ 853,000) and in 6th position Selena Gomez ($ 848,000).
(*) The amounts have been kept in US dollars.