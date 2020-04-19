The 10 highest salaries football

The conquest of a new sacred world in 2019 in France now allows two of Us to climb on the podium of the ranking by income as more substantial related to the arrival of new sponsors.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is regarded as the best league in women’s football in the world. For all that, salaries are capped, forcing the more often players have to bet everything on their sponsors to increase significantly their income at the end of the month. Here are the 10 biggest wages in football.

10. Lucy Bronze (€200,000 gross annual)

Recruited in 2017 by Olympique Lyonnais from Manchester City, Lucy Bronze is a part of the England team, semi-finalist of the last world Cup.

With fees estimated to be hosts 16,700 euros gross monthly, the advocate right English integrates logically the top 10.

9. Vivianne Miedema (250,000 euros annual gross)

The attacking Dutch is one of the rising stars in women’s football.

Author of 69 goals in 88 caps with the netherlands, Vivianne Miedema is doing today the heyday of the Gunners in England. European champion with the selection Dutch in 2017, this former player of Bayern Munich is not left with revenue valued at 20.850 € gross monthly.

8. Marta Vieira da Silva (340.000 euros annual gross)

Considered one of the greatest players in the history of women’s football, Marta has received six times the trophy for FIFA’s “Best player” in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2018.

Champion also three-times Copa America are women, the Brazilian has never won a trophy collective major after having failed twice in the final of the Olympic Games (2004 and 2008) and in the final of the world Cup (2007).

Today, the leading scorer in the history of Orlando Pride emerges 28.350 euros gross monthly.

7. Wendie Renard (348,000 euros annual gross)

Inseparable from the hegemony of lyon for more than a decade on the national scene, Wendie Fox is certainly one of the greatest defenders in the history of women’s football.

Winner 13 times in the championship of France (14 if Division 1 does not), 8 Coupe de France and 6 Champions League, the French international has one of the most beautiful charts of the hexagon.

A Leader in the soul, Wendie Renard takes over several roles at Olympique Lyonnais and the French national team, while the native of Schoelcher has already scored 139 goals in 481 games in all competitions. All for a player who evolves to the position of advocate central.

With about 29,000 euros gross monthly, Wendie Renard is the first of the four lyons to be included in this classification.

6. Amandine Henry (360.000 euros annual gross)

Amandine Henry is the French the best paid in the world with revenues estimated at 30,000 euros gross monthly.

As a reminder, the former midfielder for the Portland Thorns came in second at a price UEFA’s “Best player of Europe” in 2016.

5. Carli Lloyd (396.000 eur annual gross)

The front-center of the us is a monument of women’s football. Kicker 123 times in 294 selections with the United States, the former player of the Atlanta Beat has greatly contributed to the american hegemony on the international scene.

Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012, Carli Lloyd has also been raised on two occasions at the world Cup in 2015 and 2019. A list of winners out of the common place logic in the top 5 players are the best paid in spite of his age somewhat advanced (37 years).

4. Ada Hegerberg (400,000 euros gross annual)

First player to win the Ballon d’or feminine France of Football in 2018, the Norwegian has confirmed over the years its potential finisher in front of the cages opposing.

Breathtaking and unstoppable, the centre forward of Olympique Lyonnais continues to torture the guardians after you have found the rift to 202 times in 168 games. The ratio is just awesome.

3. Megan Rapinoe (402.000 € annual gross)

A year in 2019, rich in emotions for the former player of Olympique Lyonnais, who has distinguished herself in a World sparkling for the United States that have outperformed the debates.

Awarded the Golden Ball at the end of the rite, mentioned above, Megan Rapinoe became famous across the Atlantic in tançant severely Donald Trump on his positions of machismo during his election campaigns.

2. Alex Morgan (408.000 euros annual gross)

A time the better paid of the world, Alex Morgan gave the first place to a new wonder of the round ball. In the meantime, the player the most popular of the landscape of football female receives approximately 34.000 euros gross monthly. A tidy sum for the american star that goes straight to her 35 candles.

1. Samantha Kerr (480.000 euros annual gross)

Chelsea do normally not make a mistake by putting the hand on one of the players the most gifted of his generation.

Australian international (77 games), Samantha Kerr has already found the path of the net on 31 occasions since his debut in 2009 (only 16 years). Fifth Ballon d’or 2018, the leading scorer in the history of the Blues still has a huge margin of progression for truster definitely the tops.