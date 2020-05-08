the 10 most beautiful looks of the evening

A week after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, the stars are given appointments at the graduation ceremony iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards the Sunday, August 26 in Toronto.

Once again this year, we were treated to an evening filled with surprises and benefits completely great. The singer Bebe Rexha has won an award for his success Meant To Be, Meghan Trainor was fabulous on the red carpet, Halsey offered without doubt THE performance the most moving of his career and Chrissy Metz stole the show with his contagious smile!

Here are the pread the fine styles of the stars who marched on the red carpet, hosted by Patrick Langlois and Chloe Wilde.

1. Alessia Cara

The canadian singer, who won the Grammy for Best new artist earlier this year, was magnificent in a white suit ultra fashion.

Getty Images

2. Bebe Rexha

Faithful to its habits, the pop star was very sexy in an outfit brilliant worthy of the biggest red carpets in hollywood.



Getty Images

3. Halsey

The popstar, who was visiting Montreal last July, rocked the short hair on the red carpet. I love this look!



Getty Images

4. Hayden Christensen

The beautiful actor of Star Wars has made heads turn! I understand why, it is so beautiful!



Getty Images

5. Meghan Trainor

The superstar, who will launch his new album this Friday, was resplendent. I love her hair and her natural makeup!



Getty Images

6. Tyra Banks

The top-model was lovely in an all neon yellow. I love the leopard top!



Getty Images

7. Shawn Mendes

One word-WOOOOOOOW! I’m hot, too.



Getty Images

8. Chrissy Metz

The star of This is Us met with his biggest fans on the red carpet. She was wearing a gorgeous shiny dress. Her makeup and accessories are perfect!



CP Images

9. Patrick Langlois

Our dear Patrick, who has had the chance to interview the biggest stars in the world just before the ceremony, was very stylish!



Getty Images

10. Madison Beer

The singer and model Madison Beer looked like awfully to Ariana Grande. That said, I find her sensational style!



Getty Images

