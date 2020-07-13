The 10 most beautiful tattoos of celebrities

The art of tattooing has been democratized and got into the skin of celebrities for several years. True jewels of skins, some stars to proudly display their coins, sometimes very successful, and carried out by well-known artists. Details crazy, a high precision even huge impressive achievements : here are the ten tattoos worn by celebrities that are worth a visit.

Lonzo Ball between realism and activism

Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman, Barack Obama. The arm of the basketball player Lonzo Ball is an ode to those who have dedicated their lives to fighting for the rights of African-Americans. The piece was performed by the talented Steve Butcher, who said that it is “an honor to add these influential people” in the arm of the Ball. A piece made last summer, which echoes sadly in the current context.

Orlando Bloom – the name of the son

The actor has decided to devote his forearm to his son and has, therefore, made to write “Flynn” in the Morse code. Finally, this is what he would have wanted. The first time, read “Frynn” and Orlando Bloom was actually correct this pretty piece during a second visit to the home of the tattooist. A minimalist piece, elegant, still understated, while the consequent.

LeBron James – his tribute to Kobe Bryant

A tattoo can be beautiful when one discovers its meaning. LeBron James has decided to celebrate in life, his love and respect for Kobe Bryant. The tattoo, a representation of a black mamba, which includes the two numbers Bryant with the Lakers and the words “Mamba 4 Life”. A strong gesture, and moving that has thrilled the fans of the two athletes.

Miley Cyrus – memories of Italy

Miley Cyrus would have found a magnificent sculpture in Italy. So nice that she decided to write on his arm. To complete a work so thorough, she turned to the very talented and recognized Dr. Woo. The precision is absolute, and this little piece is a real table in registered on his skin, to life.

The Rock – the collection crazy

The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, presents an amazing collection done by Nikko Hurtado. The bull’s head has been replaced by an amazing room where “every detail is a reflection of his personality.” A work of an artist of dazzling realism, in which The Rock seems to have thought of every aspect and detail.

Cardi B – 60 hours of work

This piece is huge and very detailed review has been performed by the tattoo artist california Jamie Schene that applies for almost sixty hours. “It took Me several months,” says the Cardi B. That is my tattoo on the dorsal. Going from the top of my back in the middle of my thigh”. The rapper exposes this huge fresco that is very detailed, consisting of flowers and butterflies and made entirely in color. And while you do, to match your Birkin to your hair with your new piece for their fans.

Justin Bieber : how to make sober a face tattoo

Let’s be clear, all of the tattoos of Justin Bieber are not a frank success. However, when you say, “tattoo”, we are not to imagine that the result could be so simple, simple and nice. The word “grace” very finely written, made by the famous Jon Child. An adorable piece that could well make us change our opinion on the tattoos done on the face.

Cara Delevingne – eyes in the back

Tattoos of Cara Delevingne turn to social networks as soon as its achievement, as it is always fresh and well done. Our favorite ? The eyes on the neck, done by the tattooist to the stars Bang Bang. A precision crazy, the realism, and delusional, and for this particular piece of cool and daring.

Joe Jonas – R. I. P Picasso

This adorable dog with the head of very detailed and well done it is on the skin of Joe Jonas, but also of Sophie Turner. The two have wanted to make a last tribute to Waldo Picasso, his dead dog.

Cédric Grolet – the pastry tattooed

Voted as the Best Pastry chef in the world in 2017 and 2018, Cédric Grolet was spent in GQ in the last year to present his incredible tattoos. Remember especially your bracelet geometric to detail is mind-blowing.

Download the new edition of GQ magazine, may/June, by clicking here.