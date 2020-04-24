A study of the London Centre for Facial Aesthetics and Advanced Plastic Surgery reveals the list of the 10 most beautiful women according to science. We share the list and the best images!

The list of 10 most beautiful women according to the science. Well at least it has been collected on the social networks, through a study of the doctor Julian Silvaplastic surgeon Aesthetic center for facial and plastic surgery advanced of London. Dr. De Silva has revealed that he had a method with which it is based, to compose the following list that we share in Cinemascomics.com. And this method was to establish a series total of 12 points of reference on the face to define which of them had a facial symmetry much closer to what the greco-roman civilization – in particular the Greek – regarded as a perfect. So here’s the list of the 10 most beautiful women according to science.

Jennifer Lawrence

Could not miss Jennifer Lawrence in this list. The actress who gives life Mystic in the saga X Men It has become a reference for women on the inside as well as outside Hollywood. And it is one of the actresses, the most remarkable of our time, in addition to being a very beautiful woman.

Marilyn Monroe

A classic in these lists, which reaffirms the science itself. No matter how many years pass, Marilyn Monroe It is one of the most beautiful women in the world of Hollywood and is already an icon of western popular culture.

Selena Gomez

Actress, producer, singer, songwriter and fashion designer. She is beautiful, but more productive and multi-faceted. This “girl Disney” is well known in the United States and in West for her career from actress to tv and film.

Scarlett Johansson

Our Black widow of Marvel Studios are words more big …

Helen Mirren

When she was young, many compare this to Jennifer Lawrence … But it should be the opposite! A true legend of cinema.

Kendall Jenner

Emily Ratajkowski

Although his film career is not very extensive, Emily Ratajkowski it is without doubt one of the most beautiful women that the cinema has given us.

Kate Moss.

Kim Kardashian

Amber Heard.

Our dear Mera in the Expanded universe DC (DCEU) It is, according to the study from the Center for Facial Aesthetics and Advanced Plastic Surgery of London, the most beautiful woman of the most beautiful women according to science. Amber Heard She is not only adorable, but also her acting career and his huge heart will take off and be one of the actresses more committed in the coming years. And if not, at the same time!